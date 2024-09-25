NUP coordinator, two others arrested over Lira anti-corruption protests

Police in Lira District in Northern Uganda have detained the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for Lango Sub-region and two other activists over holding an anti-corruption protest.

Moses Mawa was intercepted alongside Denis Obic Awio and another unidentified activist as they attempted to march from Centenary Bank via Obote Avenue while chanting anti-corruption slogans.



The placards and Uganda flag they were carrying were confiscated before they were bundled onto a waiting police truck.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said police had warned against the demo but the protestors did not take heed.

“They were advised not to engage in any peaceful demonstration but they were defiant. There was nothing much that we could do apart from arresting them,” he said.

“…Demonstration under article 29 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda accepts one to demonstrate peacefully or write a petition but there are procedures that need to be followed. You have to notify the police 14 days prior. I think that was not done,” he added.

The detainees will be charged with inciting violence, according to police.

Mr Awio said their protest was intended to create awareness about the effects of corruption scourge which has frustrate government efforts to provide citizens better services.