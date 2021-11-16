NUP declares Nakwedde flag bearer in Kayunga LC 5 by-election

Some youth took to the streets of Kayunga town and its Bukolooto suburb to celebrate Harriet Nakwedde’s selection as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming LC 5 bye-election.

Ms Nakwedde, who has lost twice to Ms Ida Nantaba for the Kayunga District Woman MP race, beat her closest rival Rajab Ssenkubuge to take the NUP flag.

She was announced flag bearer by the NUP leadership at Kamwokya party headquarters on Monday.

"You will recall that our district chairperson for Kayunga District Local Government Hon. Ffefekka Sserubogo passed on. This created a vacuum which necessitated a by-election that has been scheduled for December 16, 2021. The committee conducted vetting, and consulted the people of Kayunga through field visits and surveys. I accordingly announce that after the elaborate process, Hon Nakwedde Harriet has emerged the winner and she will carry the National Unity Platform flag in the upcoming election," Ms Mercy Walukamba, NUP's election management committee chairperson, said in a statement.