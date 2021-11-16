NUP declares Nakwedde flag bearer in Kayunga LC 5 by-election

Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

NUP has selected Ms Harriet Nakwedde as their flag bearer in the upcoming Kayunga LC5 by-election

By  Fred Muzaale

Some youth took to the streets of Kayunga town and its Bukolooto suburb to celebrate Harriet Nakwedde’s selection as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming LC 5 bye-election.
Ms Nakwedde, who has lost twice to Ms Ida Nantaba for the Kayunga District Woman MP race, beat her closest rival Rajab Ssenkubuge to take the NUP flag.
She was announced flag bearer by the NUP leadership at Kamwokya party headquarters on Monday.

