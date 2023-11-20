NUP demands fresh justice for 2020 riot victims

The leaders and supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party have reiterated their demand for justice for the 2020 riot victims.

The group that gathered at the NUP party headquarters in Makerere Kavule in Kampala yesterday held special prayers.

More than 50 Ugandans died during the November 18 and 19, 2020 riots.

NUP members led by their party president Robert Kyagulanyi tasked the government to give a detailed report surrounding the death of Ugandans.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the government should produce a list of perpetrators and hold them accountable for the killings.

“We all know that the court awarded Amos Ssegawa’s mother Shs50m after convicting the government for killing her son during the riots, but that is not enough, Ssegawa was killed by someone, we would like to see the culprit arraigned in court,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

“We have also not given up, we shall continue to use all the avenues [available], including social media, to advocate for justice,” he added.

The NUP president also urged all Ugandans to use various social media platforms to expose the crimes allegedly committed by the regime.

NUP party secretary Lewis Rubongoya commended the families of the victims for pursuing justice amid threats and intimidations. He urged party leaders not to deviate from fighting for freedom.

“It is now three years since the death of our comrades, but no justice nor accountability [has been made] for their death. We, therefore, insist that, as leaders [it’s our mandate to persue justice]. Let us think about our people who perished…,” he said.

The fresh quest for justice comes nearly three days after a German envoy to Uganda, HE Matthias Schauer, added his voice in demanding accountability and justice for the victims.

Pastor Fredrick Isabirye from Mukono District, who led the prayers, asked NUP leaders to put God first.

“This is still a big battle, some have died and many are likely to fall victim, but if the battle is to be won, God must be involved. People can fail, but God does not fail. If we are to liberate this country, let us put all our trust in God,” he said.

NUP Members of Parliament unanimously agreed that they would maintain their position of boycotting plenary sittings until government gives a thorough explanation on the whereabouts of missing Ugandans and on the 2020 victims.