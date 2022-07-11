NUP demands police report year after Sserubogo’s death

A year after the mysterious death of Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo, who was the Kayunga District chairman, police are yet to release details of their investigations into his death.

Speaking during Duwa prayers for late Sserubogo in Kyebanja Village, Kayunga, at the weekend, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, asked the police to give a comprehensive report on his death.

Sserubogo, who was the first Opposition politician to head the district, died in June last year, barely one week into office. His body was found dangling on a rope behind his home.

There was, however, speculation that he could have been murdered and later hanged on a tree.

A police postmortem report that was read out during his funeral indicated that he had committed suicide.

But some of his family members, NUP supporters, and residents rejected the report, describing it as “fake” and demanded for a comprehensive one.

The NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, demanded that the government immediately makes public the comprehensive report.

“It is surprising that a year after FFeffekka was killed, no report on his death has been released and made public. We are very sure that Ffeffekka was just killed by people who may even be here with us now and they are known to you,” Bobi Wine claimed.

He added: “We have never desired to come here and contribute school fees for Ffeffekka’s children, who can’t go to school now.” During the function, NUP supporters fundraised for late Sserubogo’s children’s education.

While he did not name any killers, Bobi Wine claimed that those who killed Sserubogo exploited weaknesses within locals close to him (Ffeffekka) to fulfil their mission.

The NUP leader, who referred to late Sserubogo as a rare leader, said some people within the Opposition were working for killers who promise handouts.

Sserubogo was a vocal Mengo loyalist and a former member of the Buganda Lukiiko representing youths.

Earlier, Ms Harriet Nakwedde, the NUP party flag bearer, who lost in last year’s Kayunga LC5 by-election, wondered how a “lame man” climbed the tree on which he was found dangling. Bobi Wine also criticised NUP legislators who last month took the Shs40m “bribe” in a deal that involved approval of a supplementary request, including Shs77b for State House, even before the budget for the 2022/2023 Financial Year was read .

Bobi Wine asked voters to denounce the MPs that received the money.

“You should hold your leaders accountable for whatever they do, even me when I do the opposite of what I preach, you should hold me accountable. I will not cover up any NUP leaders who don’t walk the talk,” the NUP leader said.