NUP deputy spokesperson remanded over unlawful drilling charge

The deputy spokesperson of the National Unity Platform party (NUP), who was reportedly abducted earlier this week, was on September 10 produced before Kawempe Grade One Magistrates Court, where he was later sent on remand.

Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, whose return date to court is September 29, faces charges of unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and related offences.

Mr Mufumbiro, who is also aspiring for the Nakawa East parliamentary seat, appeared in the dock alongside Ms Saudah Madaada, an aspiring Kampala Central Woman Lord Councillor.

Ms Madaada had been arrested a day earlier at the Uganda–Kenya border and transferred to Kampala under tight security. The duo was formally added to a case file that already includes six other NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi’s private security aides, who are currently on remand at Luzira Prison over similar charges.

The suspects arrived at court in police vans under heavy security . Journalists and relatives were kept at a distance as the group was ushered into the courtroom. Speaking briefly before entering the courtroom, Mr Mufumbiro insisted that his arrest was politically motivated.

“They know we did not commit any offence. The charges are trumped up,” he said. “Security operatives kidnapped me from this very court on Monday. That shows that laws in this country don’t work.”

Inside the court, he repeated his claim that state institutions were being weaponised to stifle political opposition. “The Judiciary, the Executive, and the Legislature are intertwined and are used to sustain the dictator in power,” Mr Mufumbiro said.

He added: “While in prison, I was approached and asked to abandon Mr Kyagulanyi. I told them it was impossible because we do not support him as a person. We support the ideas he stands for. They brought me here to waste the court’s time when there is already a backlog of cases.”

Ms Madaada did not address journalists directly, but her lawyers insisted that she was arrested in violation of her constitutional rights while lawfully travelling across the border.

Prosecution led by state attorney Sharon Nambuya alleged that on February 12, 2025, at the NUP offices in Makerere-Kavule, Kawempe Division, the accused participated in a meeting or assembly of persons held without permission of the authorities.

The gathering, the court heard, was intended to train participants in “military exercises, movements and evolutions,” contrary to Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act. In a second count, the duo was accused of conspiring with others still at large to engage in unlawful drilling.

The prosecution cited Section 363 of the Penal Code Act, which criminalises conspiracy to commit a felony.

The offences mirror those previously slapped on six NUP members: Mr Edward Ssebufu, alias Eddie Mutwe; Mr Kivumbi Achileo; Mr Tasi Calvin, alias Bobi Giant; Mr Edwin Sserunkuma, alias Eddy King Kabejja; Mr Lukenge Sharif, and Mr Yasin Nyanzi. Another accused, Mr Tonny Kawesi, faces a separate count of unlawful drilling.

All the accused persons, now totalling nine, pleaded not guilty and applied for bail through their lawyers, presenting relatives and colleagues as sureties.

The prosecution requested more time to scrutinise the bail applications. Grade One Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe remanded the group to Luzira Prison until September 29, 2025, when they are expected to return to court for further mention of the case.

Political tension ahead of 2026 polls

The arrests come against the backdrop of increasing arrests of Opposition figures and party agents in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections. NUP, Uganda’s leading Opposition party, has accused security forces of targeting its leaders to weaken its grassroots mobilisation.

Human rights organisations have also raised concern about the use of “unlawful drilling” provisions, originally designed to prevent rebel recruitment, against political activists.