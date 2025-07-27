NUP endorses Muyanja Ssenyonga for Mukono LCV chairperson seat

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has endorsed Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga for Mukono LCV Chairperson in the general election expected to happen in 2026, sidelining the incumbent Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa.

Mr Ssenyonga, who was seeking a Member of Parliament seat for Mukono South, on Sunday confirmed to the Monitor on Sunday that he is going to hold the NUP party flag in the district chairperson race. The former Mukono Municipality mayor has pledged loyalty to the party and promised to transform Mukono into a model district if elected in next year’s general election.

The endorsement was first communicated by the NUP Deputy party President for the Buganda Region, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, during a rally at Nakifuma playground ground on Saturday.

"Muyanja is our candidate; it was a task to convince him to withdraw from the Mukono South race in favour of Robert Maseruka, the former guild president of Makerere University," Kivumbi said. He also emphasised that the party convinced Ssenyonga to drop his earlier ambition to contest for Mukono South parliamentary seat, paving the way for him to vie for the district chairperson position.

However, NUP insiders say Rev. Mukasa is being sidelined because he has not been loyal to his party, as he sparked discontent within the party when he selected his deputy chairperson from the ruling National Resistance Movement [NRM], a party he belonged to before joining NUP. Party insiders further accuse Rev. Mukasa of covertly supporting NRM candidates during their recent primaries, casting doubts on his loyalty to NUP.

Rev. Mukasa could not respond to phone calls from this publication on Sunday, but he told his supporters on one of the WhatsApp groups, "Mukono @ Heart," that he will make a final decision after widely consulting stakeholders.

"I may decide to contest as an independent candidate or vie for Mukono Municipality Parliamentary seat or contest in Mukono North Constituency, but this will come after consultations," he said.

Ssenyonga’s endorsement comes just days after NUP electoral committee announced that it will start vetting its flag bearers on July 28, starting with candidates from Kampala City.

"LCV chairpersons, City Mayors, and KCCA division candidates will be vetted between August 14 and 18. Wakiso District Local Government candidates will be vetted between August 2 and 7," a statement issued by the party on Friday reads in part. The party will endorse Local Government candidates from other regions between August 8-13, while candidates aspiring for Member of Parliament will be vetted from August 20 to 27.

In next year’s general elections, Ssenyonga will face off with NRM’s Francis Lukooya Mukoome, who won the NRM flag last week. Lukooya served as Mukono LCV chairperson between 2006 to 2015. In 2016, Lukooya contested for Nakifuma County parliamentary seat, where he garnered 3,646 votes against 27,408 votes for Robert Kafeero Ssekitoreko, who won the race. In 2021, Lukooya again contested in another constituency [Mukono South] together with Ssenyonga, and the former collected only 722 votes while Ssenyonga garnered 10,922 votes. Democratic Party’s Fred Kayondo won the seat with 26,512 votes.

About Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga

In 2010, when Mukono was granted municipality status, Ssenyonga contested for the Mayoral position and won. He served as mayor until 2016, when he joined the MP race for Mukono South Constituency, where he contested against Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa and won. In 2021, Ssenyonga contested for the second term in Parliament on the ruling National Resistance Movement ticket, but lost to DP's Fred Kayondo. Ssenyonga, who was not consistent with one party, also put doubt in his voters as they were confused whether he was opposition or NRM, and this contributed to his loss as an MP for Mukono South Constituency during the 2021 General Elections. When he defected from NRM to NUP in August 2024, it gave him hope of being reelected in a political position in forthcoming general elections.



