NUP forms tribunal to hear complaints from MP aspirants denied party flag
What you need to know:
- MPs denied NUP flag face challenge of remaining loyal or quitting the opposition party.
- NUP insists nomination process was transparent, fair.
The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday unveiled a four-member elections tribunal committee to receive complaints from parliamentary aspirants who failed to secure the party flag in the recently released results.
The nominations saw some incumbents like Allan Ssewanyana, Medard Ssegona, Joyce Bagala, and Aloysius Mukasa replaced due to performance concerns and perceived incompetence.
Other MP hopefuls like David Musiri, musician Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye and comedian Obedi Lubega, better known as Reign, also failed in their bid to be party flagbearers in their respective constituencies.
The committee is headed by Dr Moses Kanaabi, NUP organizing secretary, alongside lawyers Marvin Saasi, Fatuma Cassim, and Jonathan Elotu. They are tasked with receiving petitions, harmonizing complaints, and maintaining unity among defeated aspirants.
Speaking at party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule before traveling to Jinja, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, urged aggrieved candidates to report complaints only to the committee, not on social media.
“The data show us in some places we had over ten MP contenders vying for the same seat, but the party flag can only go to one best candidate. To those who did not win, we encourage you to be decent, disciplined and stay on the voyage seeking for change, not for survival,” he said on Monday.
Bobi Wine emphasized that parliamentary contests should not be “do-or-die” and tasked both successful and unsuccessful candidates to unite behind the party’s vision for a new Uganda through a “protest vote” in 2026.
NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the committee has two days, starting today, to register complaints.
“The results will be released in segments; the committee has set only two days to register complaints and petitions from the aggrieved aspirants and then later will give its judgement as we did in the local government elections,” he said.
NUP Election Management Committee (EMC) member Harriet Chemutai stressed that the process was conducted democratically and transparently, with candidates assessed on 60 percent ground strength and 40 percent vetting to select credible contenders.
“The unsuccessful candidates would line up behind the party-selected ones,” she said, urging unity ahead of the 2026 polls.
The parliamentary nomination exercise began on June 1, culminating yesterday with the release of the results. Nomination by the Electoral Commission (EC) for all political parties is scheduled for October 15 and 16.
NUP flagbearers: Key constituency results
Kampala
Woman Rep: Shamim Malende
Kawempe North: Elias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi
Kawempe South: Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu
Nakawa East: Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro
Nakawa West: Joel Ssenyonyi
Lubaga North: Abubakar Kawalya
Lubaga South: Euginia Nassolo
Makindye West: Zahara Maala Luyilika
Makindye East: Ali Kasirye Nganda
Kampala Central: David Lewis Rubongoya
Wakiso
Woman Rep: Betty Ethel Naluyima
Entebbe Municipality: Joyce Nabatta Namuli
Busiro County South: Charles Matovu
Busiro County East: Mathias Walukagga
Busiro County North: Ronald Ssemaganda
Kyadondo County East: Muwadda Nkunyinji
Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality: David Sserukenya
Nansana Municipality: Zambali Bulasio Mukasa
Kira Municipality: George Musisi
Mukono
Woman Rep: Re-evaluate
Mukono County North: Abdallah Kiwanuka
Mukono County South: Robert Maseruka
Nakifuma County: Sulaiman Kiwanuka
Mukono Municipality: Betty Nambooze Bakileke
Mityana
Woman Rep: Proscovia Namukisa (Nabbosa)
Mityana County North: Isaac Tomusange
Mityana County South: Freddie Grace Kintu
Mityana Municipality: Francis Zaake Butebi
Busuju County: David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga
Kassanda
Woman Rep: Flavia Kalule Nabagabe
Bukuya County: Robert Mutebi
Kassanda County North: Patrick Nsamba Oshabe
Kassanda County South: Frank Kabuye
Kayunga
Woman Rep: Harriet Nakwedde
Bbale County: Charles Tebandeke
Ntenjeru County North: Frederick Ssali Kafeero
Ntenjeru County South: Patrick Nsanja
Butambala
Woman Rep: Aisha Kabanda
Butambala County: Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi
Gomba
Woman Rep: Betty Ssentamu
Gomba East County: Godfrey Saazi
Gomba West County: Lukwago Gonzaga
Mpigi
Woman Rep: Re-evaluate
Mawokota County North: Hillary Innocent Kiyaga (Dr Hilderman)
Mawokota County South: Martin Ssejjemba