NUP forms tribunal to hear complaints from MP aspirants denied party flag

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday unveiled a four-member elections tribunal committee to receive complaints from parliamentary aspirants who failed to secure the party flag in the recently released results.

The nominations saw some incumbents like Allan Ssewanyana, Medard Ssegona, Joyce Bagala, and Aloysius Mukasa replaced due to performance concerns and perceived incompetence.

Other MP hopefuls like David Musiri, musician Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye and comedian Obedi Lubega, better known as Reign, also failed in their bid to be party flagbearers in their respective constituencies.

The committee is headed by Dr Moses Kanaabi, NUP organizing secretary, alongside lawyers Marvin Saasi, Fatuma Cassim, and Jonathan Elotu. They are tasked with receiving petitions, harmonizing complaints, and maintaining unity among defeated aspirants.

Speaking at party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule before traveling to Jinja, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, urged aggrieved candidates to report complaints only to the committee, not on social media.

“The data show us in some places we had over ten MP contenders vying for the same seat, but the party flag can only go to one best candidate. To those who did not win, we encourage you to be decent, disciplined and stay on the voyage seeking for change, not for survival,” he said on Monday.

Bobi Wine emphasized that parliamentary contests should not be “do-or-die” and tasked both successful and unsuccessful candidates to unite behind the party’s vision for a new Uganda through a “protest vote” in 2026.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the committee has two days, starting today, to register complaints.

“The results will be released in segments; the committee has set only two days to register complaints and petitions from the aggrieved aspirants and then later will give its judgement as we did in the local government elections,” he said.

NUP Election Management Committee (EMC) member Harriet Chemutai stressed that the process was conducted democratically and transparently, with candidates assessed on 60 percent ground strength and 40 percent vetting to select credible contenders.

“The unsuccessful candidates would line up behind the party-selected ones,” she said, urging unity ahead of the 2026 polls.

The parliamentary nomination exercise began on June 1, culminating yesterday with the release of the results. Nomination by the Electoral Commission (EC) for all political parties is scheduled for October 15 and 16.

NUP flagbearers: Key constituency results

Kampala

Woman Rep: Shamim Malende

Kawempe North: Elias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi

Kawempe South: Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu

Nakawa East: Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro

Nakawa West: Joel Ssenyonyi

Lubaga North: Abubakar Kawalya

Lubaga South: Euginia Nassolo

Makindye West: Zahara Maala Luyilika

Makindye East: Ali Kasirye Nganda

Kampala Central: David Lewis Rubongoya

Wakiso

Woman Rep: Betty Ethel Naluyima

Entebbe Municipality: Joyce Nabatta Namuli

Busiro County South: Charles Matovu

Busiro County East: Mathias Walukagga

Busiro County North: Ronald Ssemaganda

Kyadondo County East: Muwadda Nkunyinji

Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality: David Sserukenya

Nansana Municipality: Zambali Bulasio Mukasa

Kira Municipality: George Musisi

Mukono

Woman Rep: Re-evaluate

Mukono County North: Abdallah Kiwanuka

Mukono County South: Robert Maseruka

Nakifuma County: Sulaiman Kiwanuka

Mukono Municipality: Betty Nambooze Bakileke

Mityana

Woman Rep: Proscovia Namukisa (Nabbosa)

Mityana County North: Isaac Tomusange

Mityana County South: Freddie Grace Kintu

Mityana Municipality: Francis Zaake Butebi

Busuju County: David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga

Kassanda

Woman Rep: Flavia Kalule Nabagabe

Bukuya County: Robert Mutebi

Kassanda County North: Patrick Nsamba Oshabe

Kassanda County South: Frank Kabuye

Kayunga

Woman Rep: Harriet Nakwedde

Bbale County: Charles Tebandeke

Ntenjeru County North: Frederick Ssali Kafeero

Ntenjeru County South: Patrick Nsanja

Butambala

Woman Rep: Aisha Kabanda

Butambala County: Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi

Gomba

Woman Rep: Betty Ssentamu

Gomba East County: Godfrey Saazi

Gomba West County: Lukwago Gonzaga

Mpigi

Woman Rep: Re-evaluate

Mawokota County North: Hillary Innocent Kiyaga (Dr Hilderman)

Mawokota County South: Martin Ssejjemba