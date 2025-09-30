Hello

NUP forms tribunal to hear complaints from MP aspirants denied party flag

MP hopefuls denied NUP tickets ahead of the 2026 elections from left to right: Medard Ssegona, Joyce Bagala, Bashir Kazibwe, Allan Ssewanyana and Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye. PHOTO/COMBO

By  David Walugembe

What you need to know:

  • MPs denied NUP flag face challenge of remaining loyal or quitting the opposition party. 
  • NUP insists nomination process was transparent, fair. 

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) on Monday unveiled a four-member elections tribunal committee to receive complaints from parliamentary aspirants who failed to secure the party flag in the recently released results.

The nominations saw some incumbents like Allan Ssewanyana, Medard Ssegona, Joyce Bagala, and Aloysius Mukasa replaced due to performance concerns and perceived incompetence.

Other MP hopefuls like David Musiri, musician Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye and comedian Obedi Lubega, better known as Reign, also failed in their bid to be party flagbearers in their respective constituencies.

The committee is headed by Dr Moses Kanaabi, NUP organizing secretary, alongside lawyers Marvin Saasi, Fatuma Cassim, and Jonathan Elotu. They are tasked with receiving petitions, harmonizing complaints, and maintaining unity among defeated aspirants.

Speaking at party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule before traveling to Jinja, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, urged aggrieved candidates to report complaints only to the committee, not on social media.

“The data show us in some places we had over ten MP contenders vying for the same seat, but the party flag can only go to one best candidate. To those who did not win, we encourage you to be decent, disciplined and stay on the voyage seeking for change, not for survival,” he said on Monday.

Bobi Wine emphasized that parliamentary contests should not be “do-or-die” and tasked both successful and unsuccessful candidates to unite behind the party’s vision for a new Uganda through a “protest vote” in 2026.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the committee has two days, starting today, to register complaints.

“The results will be released in segments; the committee has set only two days to register complaints and petitions from the aggrieved aspirants and then later will give its judgement as we did in the local government elections,” he said.

NUP Election Management Committee (EMC) member Harriet Chemutai stressed that the process was conducted democratically and transparently, with candidates assessed on 60 percent ground strength and 40 percent vetting to select credible contenders.

“The unsuccessful candidates would line up behind the party-selected ones,” she said, urging unity ahead of the 2026 polls.

The parliamentary nomination exercise began on June 1, culminating yesterday with the release of the results. Nomination by the Electoral Commission (EC) for all political parties is scheduled for October 15 and 16.

NUP flagbearers: Key constituency results

Kampala

  • Woman Rep: Shamim Malende

  • Kawempe North: Elias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi

  • Kawempe South: Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu

  • Nakawa East: Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro

  • Nakawa West: Joel Ssenyonyi

  • Lubaga North: Abubakar Kawalya

  • Lubaga South: Euginia Nassolo

  • Makindye West: Zahara Maala Luyilika

  • Makindye East: Ali Kasirye Nganda

  • Kampala Central: David Lewis Rubongoya

Wakiso

  • Woman Rep: Betty Ethel Naluyima

  • Entebbe Municipality: Joyce Nabatta Namuli

  • Busiro County South: Charles Matovu

  • Busiro County East: Mathias Walukagga

  • Busiro County North: Ronald Ssemaganda

  • Kyadondo County East: Muwadda Nkunyinji

  • Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality: David Sserukenya

  • Nansana Municipality: Zambali Bulasio Mukasa

  • Kira Municipality: George Musisi

Mukono

  • Woman Rep: Re-evaluate

  • Mukono County North: Abdallah Kiwanuka

  • Mukono County South: Robert Maseruka

  • Nakifuma County: Sulaiman Kiwanuka

  • Mukono Municipality: Betty Nambooze Bakileke

Mityana

  • Woman Rep: Proscovia Namukisa (Nabbosa)

  • Mityana County North: Isaac Tomusange

  • Mityana County South: Freddie Grace Kintu

  • Mityana Municipality: Francis Zaake Butebi

  • Busuju County: David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga

Kassanda

  • Woman Rep: Flavia Kalule Nabagabe

  • Bukuya County: Robert Mutebi

  • Kassanda County North: Patrick Nsamba Oshabe

  • Kassanda County South: Frank Kabuye

Kayunga

  • Woman Rep: Harriet Nakwedde

  • Bbale County: Charles Tebandeke

  • Ntenjeru County North: Frederick Ssali Kafeero

  • Ntenjeru County South: Patrick Nsanja

Butambala

  • Woman Rep: Aisha Kabanda

  • Butambala County: Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi

Gomba

  • Woman Rep: Betty Ssentamu

  • Gomba East County: Godfrey Saazi

  • Gomba West County: Lukwago Gonzaga

Mpigi

  • Woman Rep: Re-evaluate

  • Mawokota County North: Hillary Innocent Kiyaga (Dr Hilderman)

  • Mawokota County South: Martin Ssejjemba

