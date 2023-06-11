NUP in talks with Mwiru to join party

Leaders in the National Unity Platform (NUP) are in talks with former Jinja East Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Mwiru, to have him join their party.

This was revealed by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, during a fundraising drive for the women groups organised by the Jinja City Woman MP, Ms Manjeri Kyebakutika, in Danida Village, Masese in Jinja City on Saturday.

Formerly a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Mwiru crossed Gen Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), whose flag he held in the 2021 general election but lost to NRM’s Nathan Igeme Nabeta.

Mr Mpuuga said Busoga has bright key leaders like Mr Mwiru whom NUP desires to work with given his powerful influence.

“His being in ANT is not a problem because we have no quarrels with the party but we only wish he can join NUP as a leading party.We are in talks with him to see that we work together,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Mr Mpuuga also noted that leaders in Busoga needed to build strong unity if they are to see the region to develop.

“We need to unite the people of Busoga to believe that change is possible in our times,” he said, urging the people of Busoga to “wake up and elect leaders who can respond to the demands of the citizens,” citing the bad roads in Jinja City.

He said the regime under the NRM is not sustainable for the people, it is the reason the fundraising by the MPs in their respective constituencies is a reaction to the gaps in service deliveries in education ,poverty eradication and health services across the country.

About over Shs50m was raised during the event to develop women groups in their various enterprise activities in Jinja City.

The event attracted a section of legislators both from the ruling NRM and other parties including; Mr Timothy Batuwa Lusala (FDC) Jinja South Division West Jinja City, Buvuma woman MP Suzan Mugabi (NUP), Ms Hellen Auma Wander (Busia Woman MP -NRM), Mr Stephen Kisa Bakubalwayo (Luuka South-NRM), Mr David Isabirye Aga (Jinja North- FDC), Mr Alex Brandon Kintu (Kagoma North MP - NRM), Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North MP- NUP), Ms Joyce Bagala (Mityana Woman MP- NUP) among others.