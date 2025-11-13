NUP, independent candidate supporters clash in Mpigi

A political rally in Buwama Sub-county in Mpigi District descended into a fist-fight earlier today as supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for Mawokota South, Mr Martine Ssejjemba, clashed with supporters of the Independent candidate for the Mpigi District Woman MP seat, Ms Shallon Murungi Kaweesi.

The skirmish, which quickly degenerated into a fistfight, erupted after Ms Murungi and her loyalists attempted to join Mr Ssejjemba's campaign procession.









The move was vehemently protested by a section of NUP supporters, who insisted the party already had an official candidate and incumbent, Ms Teddy Nambooze. The resulting confrontation turned into a fistfight, disrupting the scheduled campaign activities.

Ms Murungi opted to contest as an independent candidate after her attempts to snatch the party flag from Ms Nambooze were futile.

The opposition party leadership warned members against supporting independent candidates, especially those who had lost the party flag.

The situation was further complicated by the Electoral Commission (EC) programme, which had scheduled both Mr Ssejjemba and Ms Murungi to campaign concurrently in the same sub-county and parishes of Bulunda and Bunjakko, setting the stage for the current disorder.