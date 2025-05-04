NUP launches grassroots mobilisation drive in Kalangala ahead of 2026 elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has embarked on a strategic grassroots mobilisation drive in the island district of Kalangala, aiming to consolidate its support base in the area ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

This initiative is part of the party's broader effort to strengthen its presence and influence in the region.

The mobilisation campaign, which was launched recently, was led by Faridah Nabatanzi, the NUP Buganda Region mobilisation chairperson. A key component of the campaign was the election of mobilisation committees at both the district and constituency levels. These committees are tasked with the critical responsibility of galvanising support for the party at the grassroots level.

Ms Nabatanzi emphasised the importance of these committees in ensuring that NUP wins all elective positions in the district.

"We want to ensure that by the time nominations are due, we already have solid grassroots structures. Every village must feel NUP's presence," she said, underscoring the party's commitment to building a strong and visible presence in the area.

She further stressed that every leader needs a strong foundation of like-minded individuals to rely on, saying, "Every leader needs roots to rely on. If you are the chairperson of the district, you need people who think like you."

Ms Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman legislator and NUP district mobilisation chairperson, echoed Ms. Nabatanzi's sentiments, highlighting the party's determination to make significant gains in the upcoming elections.

"We are ready to battle with those who think they can replace the NUP in Kalangala," she declared.

Ms Nakimuli also revealed that the party has already begun identifying potential contenders who are interested in representing NUP at various levels.

"We have started compiling all names of those who want to stand for different positions on the NUP ticket to be ready for next year's General Elections," she said.

The mobilisation campaign is prioritising participation in the upcoming Special Interest Groups (SIGs) elections, with a particular focus on youth councils.

Ms Nakimuli urged party supporters to rally behind youths standing for electoral positions, saying, "If you want to win on a NUP ticket, begin by supporting youths standing for the youth electoral positions. Their victory will feed into your own."

This approach, she emphasised, will help to build a strong and cohesive party structure in the district.

In a call for peaceful coexistence, Ms Nakimuli appealed to residents to join the mobilisation effort peacefully, saying, "We want to win every position, but we can only do that if we mobilise together in peace." This message underscores the party's commitment to conducting its political activities in a manner that promotes unity and stability in the area.

The NUP's efforts in Kalangala are notable, given the district's historical political landscape. For the past 30 years, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has dominated most positions in the district, with opposition parties like the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the Democratic Party (DP) securing only a few. However, in the 2021 elections, NUP made significant inroads, with its presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, garnering 13,121 votes against President Museveni's 5,275 votes.

Julian Muwonge, a party member who attended the mobilisation meeting, welcomed the renewed efforts to consolidate support in the area.

"This kind of mobilisation is what we've been lacking. It will help our candidates win and also reduce the misunderstandings within the party," he said, highlighting the potential benefits of the campaign for the party's fortunes in the district.

As the party moves forward with its mobilisation drive, the Electoral Commission's roadmap for the upcoming elections provides a clear timeline for the nomination of candidates.