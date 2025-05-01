NUP launches village volunteer initiative to safeguard 2026 vote

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has launched a grassroots mobilization campaign to recruit 50 volunteers per village across the country to protect the integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The campaign, unveiled on Wednesday at the NUP regional offices in Jinja, Busoga Sub-region, drew participation from youth leaders representing various districts. The initiative focuses on mobilizing voters, protecting the ballot from electoral malpractice, and supporting NUP candidates at all levels.

Speaking during the launch, Ms Maria Nataabi, NUP’s Secretary for Youth in Eastern Uganda and aspiring MP for Butembe County, said the volunteer force would play a pivotal role in securing credible elections.

“We’re planning to recruit 50 volunteers in every village, and we will not back down. Registration has already started. This is a protest vote against injustice, intimidation, and electoral manipulation,” Ms Nataabi said.

According to NUP, the volunteers will not only rally support for party candidates but will also monitor voting activities to ensure transparency and fairness.

Mr Ashraf Kiyaga, a youth member of NUP, emphasized the awakening of the youth demographic.

“The youth are awake now. We fear nothing because this is our time—we are the majority population,” he said.

Bugiri youth leader Mr Jamal Mukuve called on young people in the Eastern region to take active roles in village-level leadership and support NUP candidates.

“This time, we want NUP leaders from the village level to the presidency. Youth elections will determine the general elections,” he said.

The party’s mobilization efforts faced a temporary setback when police blocked a similar launch event in Kampala. However, Mr Mukuve saw the disruption as a rallying point for the party's youthful base.

“Police blocked our launch in Kampala, but it only awakened more youths. That alone is a win for us,” he added.

Mr Ramadan Nanga, a parliamentary aspirant for Jinja North, stressed the importance of widespread electoral participation as a safeguard against ongoing human rights violations targeting NUP members.

“If we show up in large numbers to vote and monitor the process, we can help stop the abductions of our members like Fik Gaza and Edward Ssebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, who remain in unknown locations,” he said.

The NUP initiative marks an early and assertive effort to organize its support base ahead of the 2026 polls, with a particular focus on the youth, who make up the country's largest demographic bloc.





