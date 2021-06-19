NUP leaders, family reject LC5 boss post-mortem report

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party have rejected a post-mortem report by pathologists at Mulago hospital which indicates that former Kayunga District chairperson Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo had hang himself.

Sserubogo’s body was on Wednesday morning found hanging by a rope on a tree at his home in Kyebanja Village, Kayunga Sub-county.

Speaking during the burial held under tight security on Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, and other NUP leaders claimed the deceased had been killed.

“What the enemy has done by killing Ffeffekka is an indication that he is alive. He should not die like a cockroach. This should energise us to fight on and get his successor,” Mr Mpuuga told mourners.

The LoP commended the Sheikhs for rejecting lies and praying for the deceased.

He explained that Sserubogo’s played a big role in saving Kabaka’s royalists who had been detained by security operatives during the 2009 Buganda riots.

Mr Mpuuga revealed that the NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, would visit the family and also show party supporters the deceased’s successor when a by-election is held.

Investigations

Mr Medard Sseggona, the Busiiro East MP, claimed that the “pigs” who have in the past killed Ugandans had also killed Sserubogo.

Mr Sseggona wondered how the deceased, who was disabled, could climb a big tree and also leave behind his clutches

“Do the ‘pigs’ think we are stupid to believe this concocted story that a man of Ffeffekka’s calibre hanged himself?” he asked.

Mr Sseggona said he suspects Sserubogo’s death could have been linked to his fight against land grabbers in Kayunga District.

“All indications point at planned murder. If I had trust in this government I would advise them on how to go about the investigations in this case,” he said.

The Kayunga Woman MP, Ms Idah Nantaba, said in Sserubogo she had found a politician to help her fight land grabbers.

“Family members have a lot of questions to answer and if I were the police they would be the first suspects. I am still surprised as to why investigators did not bring sniffer dogs to the scene of crime,” Ms Nantaba said.

Earlier, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Mr Elijah Madoi, had directed that only 20 people attend the burial, however, more than 700 people attended with hundreds remaining stranded at security mounted roadblocks.