NUP legislators demand urgent medical care for detained supporters

Two female legislators from the National Unity Platform (NUP) have called for urgent medical attention for detained party supporters, warning that their health is deteriorating due to lack of proper treatment in prison.

While addressing journalists after a visit to Masaka Main Prison on Friday, Kampala District Woman MP Shamim Malende expressed concern over the condition of the detainees, particularly the four civilian bodyguards of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine. These include Eddie Ssebuufu (Eddie Mutwe), Gaddafi Mugumya, Achilleo Kivumbi, and Grace Wakabi.

“Since they were brought here, they have not received any proper medical treatment. It’s their right to access health care when necessary,” she said.

She revealed that Mr Ssebuufu is still walking with the help of a stick due to joint pain, while Kivumbi is suffering from severe oral ulcers that prevent him from eating.

“We want the prison authorities to take immediate action. We risk losing citizens in jail simply because they are denied proper treatment,” she warned.

Ms Malende emphasised that the problem is not limited to NUP members alone but affects all political detainees.

“Some of these prisoners were arrested on trumped-up charges during the previous elections. The next election is approaching, yet there is no sign of releasing them. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she added.

She also confirmed that Masaka High Court is expected to hear the bail application of the detained bodyguards on August 14. So far, production warrants have been signed for Mutwe and Kivumbi, with the remaining ones expected by Monday.

Bukomansimbi District Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo urged the Judiciary to deploy more judges to Masaka to address the existing case backlog.

“In Masaka, we have only one judge, which has affected judicial processes and delayed justice. We plan to visit all prisons to advocate for political prisoners who are languishing in jail without justice,” she said.

Mr Fred Nyanzi, a senior member of NUP, claimed the arrests are aimed at intimidating the party.

“The government wants to isolate our President Robert Kyagulanyi, but we are not shaken,” he said.

Current Case Update

Last week, Masaka Court scheduled August 14 for the bail hearing of the four detained NUP bodyguards, who have been held for nearly two months on charges of assault and robbery stemming from a violent incident during a burial in Lwengo District on May 18. Authorities allege they attacked journalists and damaged property.

On May 20, Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza ordered the transfer of Ssebuufu to Luzira Prison in Kampala to enable him to access better medical attention at Murchison Bay Hospital. The magistrate also committed Ssebuufu to the High Court.

This order came after his lawyers, led by George Musisi and Sam Muyizzi, told the court that a fair trial for Ssebuufu would be impossible if his medical attention was not prioritised urgently.

At the time, Ssebuufu appeared distressed, struggling to stand and walk, and shivering constantly. He told the court he had been severely tortured while in military detention.

However, prison authorities declined to enforce the court order, saying it was unnecessary to transfer Ssebuufu to Luzira Prison, insisting that the medical team at Masaka Prison could handle his condition.



