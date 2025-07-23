NUP marks five years, vows to push forward despite political, financial hurdles

Uganda’s largest opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), on July 22 marked five years since its official launch in 2020. The party, initially unveiled at Kamwokya, its former headquarters now operates from its new offices in Makerere Kavule.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, described the milestone as five years of building a resilient and impactful anti-dictatorship force despite facing adversity. He cited limited resources, the imprisonment and deaths of members, and political repression as persistent challenges, but reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ending oppression in Uganda.

“Our five years have been marked by sacrifice and struggle,” Mr Kyagulanyi said in a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter). “Yet, we have managed to establish the biggest opposition party headquarters at Makerere Kavule, fully operational regional offices, and a clear plan to continue pushing for liberation.”

He added: “Abductions, torture, enforced disappearances, detentions without trial, and killings of our comrades continue to cast a dark shadow. But we remain determined to build an institution that outlives us and survives the greed for power.”

While acknowledging that the party has not achieved all its initial goals, Kyagulanyi maintained that NUP is in a stronger position today than ever before.

“We may not be where we intended to be, but we are in a better place than we started. Our eyes are fixed on the ultimate mission: ending dictatorship and building a free, just, and inclusive Uganda. No matter the cost, we press forward, believing that with God on our side, no mountain is too high.”

Kyagulanyi also highlighted NUP’s recent efforts to improve internal democracy ahead of the 2026 elections, including adopting a new party constitution. However, he noted that the party still faces bureaucratic delays from some government agencies.

Leadership and structural growth

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi who also serves as MP for Nakawa West echoed Kyagulanyi’s sentiments, describing NUP’s five-year journey as one of transformation, resilience, and leadership development.

“The past five years have been rough and tumble, but we have also made great strides,” Mr Ssenyonyi said. “Some thought we wouldn’t last a yearothers dismissed us completely from the start. But by God’s grace, we’re still here, building a movement that reflects the will of the people.”

He said the party has focused on cultivating morally upright leaders who serve with integrity and purpose, and expressed optimism about Uganda’s political future.

Funding battles ahead of 2026

NUP’s journey has not been without financial hurdles. After the 2021 elections, the party overtook the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to become Uganda’s official opposition, largely buoyed by strong support in the Buganda sub-region and securing 57 parliamentary seats though some MPs have since distanced themselves from the party.

Yet, the party now faces a major challenge ahead of the 2026 elections: self-funding. Under the amended Political Parties and Organisations Act (2005), political parties that refuse to join the National Consultative Forum (NCF) or engage in the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) are ineligible for public funding.

NUP has consistently rejected engaging with President Museveni’s government through IPOD, citing lack of good faith. As a result, it was denied Shs7.5 billion in public funding.

Last month, Justice Minister Norbert Mao instructed the Electoral Commission to withhold funding from all political parties that fail to comply with the new legal requirements.

In response, NUP has launched a fundraising campaign aimed at raising Shs9b to support party activities and electoral preparations. Leaders say the party will rely on grassroots support, diaspora contributions, and private donations to finance its 2026 campaign.



