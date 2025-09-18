NUP Masaka aspirants vow to reclaim region

National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary aspirants from the Greater Masaka sub-region yesterday vowed to sweep most of the positions in the region as they did in the previous election cycle. The aspirants vowed to maintain the legacy of NUP in the Greater Masaka ahead of the 2026 General Election despite the formation of the Democratic Front (DF) led by Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga. Ms Alice Nannungi, a businesswoman and aspirant for the Nyendo-Mukungwe seat, pledged to reclaim the victory of NUP in Greater Masaka and trounce Mr Mpuuga if he competes for the same position.

“I will ensure effective legislation and oversight by ensuring the voices of the voiceless are heard and presented during the plenary. I will prioritise the interests of the suffering communities, not betraying the trust they have in us. We will ensure the entire Masaka is red with NUP,” Ms Nannungi said. Mr Javira Ssebina Lubowa, an economist eyeing Mpuuga’s seat, said they will embark on the economic transformation of Masaka City. “Despite the new Mpuuga’s DF formation, the people of Masaka remain committed to NUP. We shall maintain that. When the government introduces new cities like Masaka, it leaves a big challenge on its effective planning.

I will ensure lobbying so that the city gets funding,” Mr Lubowa said. The Bukoto East MP, Mr Ronald Ivans Kanyike, pledged to address land grabbing and the forced eviction of fishermen on Lake Victoria, accusing some security operatives deployed to maintain order of confiscating fishing equipment for personal use. The Bukomansimbi District Woman MP, Ms Veronica Nanyondo, pledged to fight “gross human rights violations” that erupt before and after elections. “Many of our people are being abducted mysteriously and violently. We urge the leaders to sensitise people about their basic rights so as to save many from being taken ignorantly,” said Ms Nanyondo.

Ms Zuraika Nalukenge Ssekito, a journalist vying for the Bukomansimbi District Woman MP seat, said she will prioritise agriculture, fight insecurity, and stop rampant land grabbing. “Bukomasimbi is an agricultural district; most of our people practice farming, but they are turned down, yet farming generates a lot of income for the country. The incumbent has not tried her best to speak on the alarming insecurity of the women who are being raped and fail to get justice,” she said. Ms Suzan Namata, a businesswoman seeking the Kalungu District Woman MP seat, pledged to advocate for solutions to the high school dropout rates, healthcare gaps, land grabbing, water scarcity, and the impacts of climate change.