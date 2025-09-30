NUP officials clash over rally cash ahead of Bobi Wine's Namutumba visit

A Shs2 million fund allocated for preparations ahead of party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, campaign visit to Namutumba District has sparked sharp divisions among the local leadership of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), exposing rifts over control of party resources.

The money, sent by the party to facilitate Thursday’s rally at Ivukula Town Council Headquarters in Bukono Constituency, became the focus of a heated meeting on Tuesday as leaders clashed over who should handle it.

Chris Wakalanga, the district NUP chairperson, announced that the leadership had resolved to appoint a new treasurer, accusing the incumbent, Williamson Menya, of defecting to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“Menya was seen participating in NRM primaries and declared his support for NRM on social media. We can’t have someone serving two parties in charge of our finances,” Wakalanga said.

Menya rejected the accusations, insisting he remains loyal to NUP and accusing his colleagues of a smear campaign.

“They want me out because I stand for transparency. I’ve served as district treasurer for two years and managed party funds responsibly. They fear I won’t let them misuse the money,” he said, vowing not to vacate his position unless instructed by NUP’s national leadership.

Solomon Kaswabuli, the district NUP spokesperson, confirmed the appointment of an acting treasurer to oversee rally expenditures.

He also accused Menya of straying from the party’s mission.

“The leadership will replace him officially after the rally, with guidance from NUP headquarters,” Kaswabuli added.

The dispute comes as Bobi Wine continues his campaign trail across the Busoga region.

He launched his campaign in Jinja City on September 29 and is scheduled to visit Kamuli and Buyende on Tuesday, followed by Luuka and Kaliro districts on Wednesday, before heading to Bugweri and Namutumba districts on Thursday.

Bobi Wine is expected to address supporters at Nangonde Town Council Headquarters and officially open NUP’s district office in Namutumba Town Council.

Through Bobi Wine, NUP seeks to challenge President Museveni’s decades-long rule in the 2026 elections.