NUP party condemn  arrests of party faithful

National Unity Platform secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya yesterday condemned what he described as indiscriminate arrests of many party faithful whose only crime was attempting to give their returning leader a befitting welcome.

Mr Rubongoya was himself held up by police and barred from proceeding beyond a roadblock set up at Kitubulu, just outside Entebbe town centre, as he headed for the airport to receive Mr Robert Kyagulanyi.

“People were arrested in Makindye Sabagabo, Nansana, Entebbe, Kawempe. So far, our office has gathered that about 300 people have been arrested, mostly leaders, including councillors, mayors and a member of Parliament,” he said.

Mawokota North MP, Mr Hillary Kiyaga said the detention and beating up of journalists and NUP supporters reflects a negative image of the country’s human rights situation.

“We demand government to immediately release all our supporters who have been captured since yesterday, as we prepared to welcome back Mr Kyagulanyi from his consultations abroad, since they haven’t broken any law. They should go and arrest those who stole [Karamoja relief] iron sheets, taxpayers money, not people waiting to welcome their president,” he said.

“There is no way we can portray democracy while democracy is being betrayed by the same government,” the legislator said.

His colleague, Mr Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa East MP, said party MPs who were waiting at the airport were left very bitter with the security forces following Mr Kyagulanyi’s dramtic removal.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, SSP Patrick Onyango could not confirm how many people were detained.