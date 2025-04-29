NUP, police clash over ‘protest vote’ launch

Security forces yesterday heavily deployed at the headquarters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, blocking its weekly press briefing where leaders had planned to launch a ‘ youth protest vote’ campaign ahead of the youth elections.

From as early as 6am, both uniformed and plain-clothes personnel from the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), armed with AK-47 rifles and batons, sealed off the entrance to the Makerere Kavule-based offices. Two barricades were erected at the gate, preventing entry.

By 10am, security presence had intensified, with officers stationed across major roads leading to the party premises. A day earlier, police had warned NUP organisers not to proceed with the launch.

Mr Kituuma, in a statement issued on April 27, said: “The UPF has come across an announcement regarding the planned launch of the youth protest vote, scheduled for Monday, 28 April 2025, at NUP headquarters. UPF hereby notifies the organisers and all concerned parties that the proposed launch, along with any associated activities, will not be permitted. All individuals and groups are formally cautioned against participating.”

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya criticised the blockade, saying the police had misunderstood the concept of a ‘protest vote’.

“There was no need for blocking a completely peaceful launch,” he said.

“This week’s press conference had been dedicated to the youth elections. A protest vote means mobilising, campaigning, and ensuring people come out to vote in large numbers, while protecting their vote,”he added.

According to the Electoral Commission’s 2025/2026 roadmap, nominations for village committees will take place between June 2 and 10, following the ongoing display of updated voters’ registers. Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, who also leads NUP’s youth wing, called on the youth to be active in the next election.

“Young people, although they have blocked our launch, I call upon you to come out in huge numbers and participate in these elections. Vote for the umbrella and NUP,” he said. Ms Maria Nattabi, the NUP Youth Coordinator, said the protest vote was “not harmful at all”.

The Cambridge dictionary defines a protest vote as one cast to demonstrate dissatisfaction with candidates or the political system. Mr Rubongoya also decried the apparent double standards in political activities. “While the regime continues unfairly blocking of our activities, other parties are allowed to operate freely,” he said.

The blockade came just four days after the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) of NRM launched its new vote-hunting strategy. Ms Hadijah Namyalo, the ONC national coordinator, unveiled the slogan “Settle for the best, Museveni is the best”, aimed at bolstering President Museveni’s bid for a seventh term.

Kawempe by-election

NUP previously promoted protest voting during the Kawempe North MP by-election, framing the contest as a rejection of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Their candidate, Erias Nalukoola, won with 17,764 votes against NRM’s Faridah Nambi, who garnered 8,593 votes. Mr Rubongoya said vote protection and mobilisation was key in winning the Kawempe by-election.



