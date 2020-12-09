NUP politicians dragged from hotel ahead of Bobi Wine campaign

By DERRICK WANDERA More by this Author

By Alex Ashaba

The police and army operatives have raided a hotel in Kyegegwa Town and arrested several leaders of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of campaigns by the leaders of the party in Kyenjojo District.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the leader of NUP is scheduled to campaign in the area starting Monday.

Those arrested were members of his Presidential Campaign Advance Team.

They were dragged out of their hotel rooms on Sunday night.

According to NUP leaders, the raid on AMAC Suites Hotel where the NUP politicians were booked, was led by the officer in charge of Kyegegwa Police Station.

"It is true this happened last night [Sunday] and we are trying to find out where they could have been taken. We don’t know why they were arrested," Mr Benjamin Katana, one of the NUP leaders said in a telephone interview.

Some of the NUP supporters who were arrested include, Mr Warren Akandonda, Mr Jacob Mwesigwa, Mr Abbey Mutebi and a one Hassan.

However, Kyegegwa District Police Commander, Ms Jessica Naawe said on Monday that no NUP politician or supporter was arrested on Sunday.

"I don't have anybody in cells who belongs to NUP. That’s what I can tell you," Ms Naawe said on phone.

