NUP primed to rally behind Namutaawe in Masaka race

If there is an area that typified the umbrella wave that swept across Buganda in the run up to the 2021 election en route to making the National Unity Platform (NUP) the biggest Opposition party in Uganda, it is the Greater Masaka area.

Only a few politicians who weren’t on the NUP ticket turned up successful after voters in Greater Masaka insisted on ticking only candidates with the umbrella as their sign.

The victims of the umbrella wave in the Greater Masaka area included then Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who had represented Bukoto Central; Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the Microfinance minister, who represented Kyotera County; Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who at the time run the rule over the Agriculture docket while also serving as the Kalungu County East lawmaker.

When it comes to Masaka District proper, few politicians survived the NUP wave. Among them are Democratic Party’s Richard Ssebamala, who famously retired Mr Ssekandi from elective politics.

Ms Joan Namutaawe. Photo/Courtesy

With hindsight, Mr Ssebamala’s feat pales in comparison to what Ms Joan Namutaawe pulled off after managing to see off a challenge from NUP and the National Resistance Movement to win the Masaka District woman representative slot.

Unlike Mr Ssekandi, Mr Kasolo, and Mr Ssempijja, who were NRM, Ms Namutaawe was a NUP member. The NUP flag, however, went to Ms Harriet Nakiyembe Ssebuwufu whose husband, Mr John Mary Ssebuwufu, is a member of NUP’s Election Management Committee.

Having been denied the NUP ticket, Ms Namutaawe—who felt a sense of unfairness because she was more popular in this district that now has two constituencies— Bukoto Central and Bukoto East—decided to stand as an independent.

“NUP is my party but I decided to stand as an independent because this is an area where I was born, unlike my opponents who aren’t from this area. Both my mother and father are born in Masaka. It was very easy for me to mobilise because I’m very much known to my people,” she told Monitor.

Battle of independents A critical look into the 2021 Masaka District woman representative race paints a picture of domination of independents because whilst Ms Namutaawe, a NUP-leaning independent, won by 12,541 votes, the runner-up, Ms Joanita Nalule, was an NRM-leaning independent.

Those with party cards scrambled for the remaining positions with NRM’s Edith Namugabe Kulabako coming third with 6,293 votes, NUP’s Nakiyemba placing fourth with 4,610 votes, and the DP’s Jane Grace Nanziri coming fifth with 671 votes.

Ms Divine Namyalo Bwanika of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) brought up the rear with 173 votes. Ms Namutaawe’s victory in 2021 was significant because she became the first district woman representative to Parliament after Masaka City was carved out of Masaka District.

The city, consequently, took a huge chunk of the territory of the district that has shrunk considerably following years of persistent gerrymandering. “The fact that the area has become smaller and smaller as years have gone by makes the campaigning easier,” Ms Namutaawe said.

In 2016, before the city was carved out of Masaka District, the battle for Masaka District woman representative seat was between DP’s Mary Kabanda and NRM’s Freda Nanziri Mubanda. Ms Kabanda defeated Ms Mubanda by a difference of 19,819 votes.

Ms Mubanda was the incumbent, having joined Parliament in 2011 when she defeated Ms Sauda Namaggwa, who had held the portfolio from 2001.

Mubanda’s demise Yet Ms Namutaawe’s victory in 2021 can’t be discussed without contextualising Ms Mubanda’s decision to bounce back when she was 76.

In the NRM primaries, Ms Mubanda defeated Ms Nalule by a difference of 21,787 votes. Ms Mubanda, however, died during the Covid-19 pandemic in the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Dubbed Maama Masaka, Ms Mubanda would prove to be a tough act to follow.

“Even with her old age, she was NRM’s silver bullet to win this seat. She had contributed to Masaka’s development. Without her NRM was not going to win because they had no ready candidate,” a person familiar with NRM politics in the Greater Masaka area told this writer on condition of anonymity.

Ms Joan Namutaawe with a group of youth after a football match in Masaka. Photo/Courtesy

Ms Namutaawe’s victory should also be understood within the context that the incumbent, Ms Kabanda, decided to stand in the newly created Masaka City where she lost to NUP’s Juliet Nakabuye Kakande.

NRM, when Masaka was still a big district, comprising Lwengo, Bukomansimbi and Kalungu, dominated the Masaka Woman MP slot until Ms Kabanda won the position in 2016.

Those who are familiar with grassroots politics say when Masaka City was created, NRM was confident that Kabanda would stand in the city where the Opposition is normally strong. The ruling party opined that this would give it a free run in the district, which was dominated by villages where it is normally strong. Ms Namutaawe, however, had other plans.

“The campaign was for the youth and the youth identified with me, being also of their age. I tapped into the youth energy and this for me was critical because this is time for young people to speak and they spoke loudly,” Ms Namutaawe explained.

In Parliament, Ms Namutaawe has drawn attention to the deplorable condition in which government-funded schools are in Masaka District.

“Seed schools rely on volunteer teachers and I think they should be appreciated by giving them allowances. They can also be considered for formal recruitment in public service,” Ms Namutaawe said.

Smelling the coffee The NRM is going to try, once again, to wrest back this position, with Ms Nalule primed to get the ruling party’s ticket.

Being a rural economy, the most critical thing in the campaign is going to be coffee. The cash crop has become a political issue after the disbandment of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

Framers in Masaka, a traditionally coffee-growing area, voiced concerns that the disbandment of the UCDA, whose role included improving the quality and quantity of coffee, was done without factoring in their opinions.

“We as stakeholders were never consulted,” Mr Posiano Matovu, the chairman of the Greater Masaka Coffee Farmers Association, said in an interview. “At both the presidential and parliamentary levels, no one has asked for our views. We wanted to know, if authority was shifted to the ministry, would we continue to benefit as we have with UCDA?” he added.

Though the roles UCDA used to play are now taken up by the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers in Masaka were sceptical of this move.

Most of them believe that the ministry had previously struggled with crop management, citing the introduction of vanilla as a failure that left them without markets. “UCDA wasn’t the best, but they were present on the ground. They used to send their people and soon the quality of coffee improved but the ministry has always struggled. Its extension officers are never seen in our areas. We are already missing UCDA,” Mr Matovu said.

The disbandment of UCDA has now been framed as a campaign issue for the Opposition. “We had a fight in Parliament over UCDA. We tried to talk sense to the powers that be and you saw what security did to us,” Ms Namutaawe told Saturday Monitor, referring to soldiers who raided Parliament and manhandled Opposition MPs after the lights were switched off.

“UCDA was very critical to our farmers because they supplied Robusta variety and also taught farmers proper post-harvest handling and you have been seeing the output increasing. So definitely for us in Masaka, coffee is going to be a campaign issue,” she added.

Confident Since rural Masaka’s economy is driven by agriculture, the demands of an MP are unique when compared to those of a legislator who presents an urban constituency.

“As an MP I have made it a point to supply all homesteads in Masaka with coffee seedlings. I don’t think there is a home in Masaka District that hasn’t got coffee seedlings from me. I have also given out hoes to most households in Masaka District. My vision is to see that we increase agricultural output. Households should have enough to sustain themselves and also sell. That’s why I’m giving out seedlings and hoes,” Ms Namutaawe said.

Ms Namutaawe has also made up with NUP, having stood as an independent during the 2021 poll. She now considers herself the party’s foot-soldier.

“I’m very much in sync with my party, NUP. We have moved on from 2021 and invested in mobilising and entrenching the party in the district. I do not doubt in my mind that this time I will get the party ticket because even on the ground, I’m very popular. Masaka District is my playground, and we shall be ready in 2026,” she said.