NUP responds to police guidelines, blames Force for chaos at rallies

A senior official of the National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday turned the tables on the police and accused the Force of fuelling chaos at Opposition political gatherings.

Speaking from the western Uganda district of Mbarara where NUP held the first of many planned national mobilisation events, the party’s Secretary General, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, rejected a police claim that the party’s leaders incite lawless behaviour at public meetings.

Instead, he said, because of the state-inspired violence against their supporters, chaotic scenes have always played out at their rallies.

“It is the police that always bring chaos during our party activities. But when they let us do our activities, we are peaceful. Now, like today (yesterday) in Mbarara, it was a success; no one was injured, no one died and we are going to continue with our activities,” Mr Rubongoya said over the phone.

The NUP secretary general, who said the party is coordinating its latest round of political activities with the police, made these comments as he reflected upon a fresh set of “guidelines” the police have issued for the party’s nationwide tours, which will also see the opening of branch offices.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga yesterday read out a long list of the stringent rules while addressing journalists in Kampala, warning that a failure by NUP to comply will result in police action.

“Our joint security teams will respond in an appropriate and lawful manner,” he said.

His warning drew echoes from the 2021 election campaign, and recent events, where the security forces have violently dispersed Opposition political gatherings. Many party supporters, journalists and other bystanders have been injured or killed as a result of the violent tactics.

Between March and April, the country witnessed a new round of police disruptions targeting belated Women’s Day celebrations organised by Opposition politicians in Mityana, Kyenjojo and Buvuma districts, among other areas. In one particularly brutal attack, the Buvuma Woman MP, Ms Susan Nakaziba Mugabi, ended up in hospital with injuries after being assaulted by law enforcers.

It is against this background that NUP rode into Mbarara, the home area of President Museveni where some pundits feared violent scenes would unfold. However, with the police restraining itself, the event ended without any major incident.

Next stops for NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, is anywhere from Fort Portal, Kasese, Kabale, Mayuge, Busia, Mbale, Soroti, Lira, Gulu, Luweero to Arua.

And an idea of what may lie ahead was given by Mr Enanga during the briefing. He quoted a provision of the Police Act, which he said allows the Force to regulate the “…extent to which music, drumming or a public address system may be used on public roads or streets…”

“Under provisions of Section 32(1) of the Police Act, the police have the mandate to regulate public meetings, that is why we are coming out to give this guidance,” he added.

Mr Enanga said all police commanders have been instructed to take security precautions. Among others, NUP will be required to provide proof of consent from owners of premises where they intend to hold their functions. Mr Enanga added that territorial police commanders have been directed to ensure that the activities are restricted to town halls and enclosed venues.

“Police in the regions should liaise with the organisers from NUP and ensure a smooth conduct of the planned activities,” Mr Enanga said.

He also observed that “although political party activities at respective party offices are lawful and not restricted, all political parties are obligated to disclose the specific locations of their mobilisation campaigns outside their party premises for safety and security reasons”.

Under the Public Order Management Act, 2013, organisers of public meetings must give notice in writing to the police not more than 15 days before the proposed date of a gathering.

The NUP organisers have also been asked to provide a traffic flow plan and they should have a sufficient number of stewards in place, among others.

Against this backdrop, political observers agree with the Opposition’s view that the police is partisan in its restrictions of legitimate political activity, including an illegal insistence on “no demonstrations”.

Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, a civil society organisation, criticised police for taking “unconstitutional” actions.

“The law requires any political party to notify the police when they are going to have a gathering so that they can keep law and order. Ugandans have a right to assemble, express themselves and receive knowledge. But the police keeps showing their partisan politics when it comes to the Opposition. They should stop this,” Ms Bireete said in a telephone interview.