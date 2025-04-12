NUP’s Ariho wins MUST Guild Presidency, pledges accountable leadership

Mr Lucky Ariho Rwabuturumba, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, has been declared the winner of the Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) Guild Presidential race, defeating his main opponent, Mr. Henry Ssebyatika of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), by a margin of over 1,000 votes.

Mr Ariho, a fourth-year Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery student, garnered 2,150 votes, while Mr Ssebyatika, a second-year Bachelor of Science student, polled 1,451 votes.

Following the announcement of his victory, Mr Ariho, now the 37th Guild President of MUST, attributed his win to a grassroots campaign that prioritized student welfare.

“In my door-to-door mass campaigns, I made students understand their welfare and benefits, I literally had a message that appealed to the university students’ community, also standing with a party whose values align with my message is why students trusted me with their votes,” Mr Ariho said.

He pledged to focus on inclusive leadership, transparency, and representation in university governance structures.

“I will offer leadership that works for all, I will embark on a MUST for all, agenda for the many, not for the few under students’ stewardship,” he added.

The victory drew congratulations from the NUP President, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who commended Mr Ariho for carrying the party’s flag with courage and urged him to remain vigilant.

“Now that you have won, please be on guard against the many traps that will be laid for you to betray the people’s struggles for freedom,” Mr Kyagulanyi posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.