NUP’s Kivumbi assaulted after storming NRM youth meeting- witnesses

The National Unity Platform (NUP) vice president in charge of Buganda Sub-region, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, on Wednesday survived lynching by angry members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Butambala District after he reportedly entered their meeting room unexpectedly.

This publication has learnt that Mr Kivumbi, who is the Butambala County Member of Parliament, had gone to the district headquarters to pick forms to prepare for parliamentary nominations, which are due next week, when he was attacked by the youthful members who had convened a meeting at the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

Ms Rashidah Namboowa, the district chairperson who was at the district headquarters when the drama unfolded told this publication that Mr Kivumbi arrived at the premises in the afternoon and entered the RDC’s office housed in the same building where a group of youth who subscribe to the ruling party had convened a meeting to plan for the weekend’s rally meant to mobilise support for President Museveni under the ‘Buganda for Museveni’ campaign ahead of the 2026 General Election.

“Due to recent changes in the RDC’s office and his (Muwanga’s) busy schedule, he hadn’t yet interacted with the new RDC. He wanted to meet him before leaving. But by the time he arrived, they (RDC and his assistant) were in a meeting [with the NRM members]. His entrance into the meeting room was misinterpreted by the NRM members,” she added.

Ms Namboowa said the group pounced on Mr Kivumbi on suspicion that he had stormed their meeting with the intention of disrupting it.

He was reportedly rescued by the Assistant RDC, Mr Kenneth Twenyumize, who intervened to save the situation from degenerating further.

An NRM member from Bulo Sub-county, who asked not to be named in this story, told this publication that they were shocked to see Mr Kivumbi taking up one of the seats near the RDC, Moses Dumba, without any explanation regarding his presence.

“For a long time, he has been abusing our president (Museveni) and preaching against our agenda. How could he be part of our strategic planning meeting? We couldn’t tolerate that. If he wants to join NRM, let him declare in public,” he said.

Our efforts to get a comment from Mr Kivumbi were futile after he declined to comment on the matter.

When contacted, Mr Twenyumize referred this reporter to his boss, Dumba. However, Mr Dumba declined to comment on the incident, saying he wasn’t at the scene of the scuffle.

However, Ms Namboowa downplayed reports that the legislator was seriously hurt in the scuffle.

“We also have youths who can respond in the same manner to protect their leaders, which could ignite political collisions in the district,” she warned.

Katonga region police spokesperson, Ms Lydia Tumushabe, said she had heard about the incident, but no one had so far filed a case at the police.

She called upon politicians and their supporters to restrain themselves during this campaign period ahead of the 2026 polls.

“We condemn any act that can distract from peace and stability. We call upon all political players to remain calm and tolerant. What we want is to end the electoral season without anyone nursing wounds or mourning,” she noted.

Butambala, which was once an NRM stronghold is currently dominated by NUP, with both MPs (Butambala County and Woman representative) and district council being dominated by NUP members.



