NUP's Kyagulanyi changes campaign strategy

KAMWENGE- Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has resorted to drive-through campaigns in cities, major towns, and villages as a tactic to counter police interruptions.

Mr Kyagulanyi yesterday explained that with his new strategy, he gets to meet many people and also reach many districts for campaigns rather than holding single campaign rallies in one designated place.

“The police have been delaying us and taking us through long routes but we want to reach many places and talk to as many people as possible,” Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Mr Kyagulanyi spent the bigger part of yesterday moving through the districts of Kamwenge, Kikuube, and Kakumiro canvassing votes.

“This method has limitations too because we can’t tell the people a deep message as we would have told them if we were to have campaigns at a specified venue. But time is fast running and we have to catch up. At this moment we have applied the “roba-dob” style,” Mr Kyagulanyi said in an interview.

Some of the residents Daily Monitor interviewed about Bobi Wine’s new tactic of campaigning welcomed the idea, saying all they needed was his appearance before them even if he does not give any political message.

“We shall blame Bobi Wine for not showing up at all but we can’t blame him for not giving us the message. We know what difficulties he is facing because we watch news,” Mr Simon Abaro, a resident of Kikuube, said.

Mr Charles Naturinda, another resident, said: “We know there is no time and the Electoral Commission is to blame. We know he will give us the message because it is important. We shall vote for him nonetheless.”

In the different towns that Mr Kyagulanyi’s convoy passed through, he stopped and greeted the people in their native languages and encouraged them to vote come January 14.

“If this is the only option we have then so be it. We are going to reach all the places we have planned to reach, even those we had not planned because we can have a short time to introduce our message and urge the people to vote for us and other leaders in their area. We have a team that will go sharing our deep message before voting day,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

