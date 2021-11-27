NUP’s Nambassa sworn-in as 87th Mak guild president

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate Ms Shamim Nambassa has been sworn-in as the 87th guild president of Makerere University following an oath taken Friday.

“We are here to serve the students because they believed in us,” the university’s fifth female guild president said as she vowed to stay on course to champion student representation in the event held at the Central Teaching Facility Two (CTF 2) in the auditorium.

The event was presided over by the Dean of Students, Ms Winifred Namuwonge Kabumbuli who represented the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe.

Ms Kabumbuli hailed the 86th government led by Mr Ivan Ssempijja and congratulated the in-coming cabinet.

Prof Nawangwe appealed to the guild elects to work dedicatedly.

“There are important roles that are awaiting your service. Please pay special attention to the university council,” he added.

He also condemned all acts of ‘hooliganism’ portrayed during the campaigns.

Nambassa, who was the only female contender in the race got 5,610 votes which represented 54.161 per cent of the votes cast, according to the university’s electoral commission.

She beat nine other contestants as her closest contender, Obeid Yahayaa Kamulegeya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 1,548 votes, representing 14.945 percent of the votes cast.

The other contenders included; Silve Bukala of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who trailed with 649 votes, Ronald Mutsinzi (Independent) got 1,187 while, Agrippa Byayesu also Independent got 697 votes and Moses Tumusiime who scored 145 votes.

Others were John Mwase (117 votes), Martin Tumuhaise (117 votes), Sam Ayeyo (70 votes) and Victor Omega who got a miserable 32 votes.

Ms Nambassa has followed the footsteps of other four female guild presidents, with the last one being Ms Anna Adeke Ebaju (2013/2014) who is currently the Soroti District Woman MP.

The others are Ms Julian Norah Njuba, the first female guild president who led Makerere University in 1987/1988, Ms Sarah Kagingo- 1997/1998, and Ms Susan Abbo in 2007/2008.