NUP’s Nambassa sworn-in as 87th Mak guild president

The National Unity Platform (NUP)'s Shamim Nambassa has been declared Makerere University’s 87th guild president following elections in which she beat nine other contestants.

By  NOELINE NABUKENYA

  • Nambassa, who was the only female contender in the race got 5,610 votes which represented 54.161 per cent of the votes cast.

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate Ms Shamim Nambassa has been sworn-in as the 87th guild president of Makerere University following an oath taken Friday.

