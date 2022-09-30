NUP's Nasasira elected Mbarara University guild president

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Bill Clinton Nasasira is the 34th Guild President of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

Nasasira polled 945 votes followed by Moreen Katushabe (785 votes) of Justice Forum (Jeema Party), according to the MUST electoral commission chairperson Hellenah Nagawa Luyinda.

Ruling National Resistance (NRM) party candidate Martin Nuwabine obtained 495 as he came third in the hotly contested race that also had independent candidates Kenneth Nuwaha (444 votes) and Augustine Erima (292 votes).

Friday’s vote started at 8am and ended at 5pm amidst tight security to prevent chaos, university authorities indicated.

"It has been so competitive and a tight race. There are many things that are going to change because I am coming to the office that I was always prepared for,” guild president-elect Nasasira told Monitor on Friday.

Nasasira added that the guild leadership needed an overhaul to ensure the wellbeing of all students.

“Look at service providers, look at rehabilitation of the halls of residence, look at insecurity in residences…these are all things that we are going to formalize then we shall also tap into scholarships so that students of MUST can benefit,” he vowed.

Many students contacted by this reporter said the election was free and fair.

"It was also unpredictable. In the first place, all indications were showing that Nasasira would not win but after tallying, Nasasira won" observed first year student Irene Nakiwara.

However, second runner up Katushabe did not concede defeat citing irregularities.

“The process was not trustworthy because even right now I have not found the declaration form of the results that have been released and the elections were not free and fair. So there is need for something to confirm what has been declared,” she said.

She added: “Those are fabricated results and we cannot associate ourselves with those results because they are fake. We shall be communicating the next move once we are settled and I am ready to do whatever it takes.”