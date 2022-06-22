NUP's Rubongoya, his driver arrested over threatening violence – police

Police on Wednesday said they had arrested opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya and his driver, Agaba Gordon on allegations of threatening violence.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said Mr Rubongoya committed the offence on May 26, 2022 in Omoro County using his car.

“Police in Kampala have today arrested Mr Lewis Rubongoya of NUP and his driver Agaba Godwin on allegations of threatening violence. It's alleged that on May 26, 2022 while in Omoro County, Mr Rubongoya using motor vehicle registration number UAS 490Z threatened Hon. Acheng Ruth,” Mr Onyango said.

Mr Onyango’s statement came two hours after Mr Rubongoya tweeted and said he had been detained moments after attending High Court proceedings where Kawempe North MP, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Mr Allan Ssewanyana are seeking to be released on bail after spending nearly a year on remand for murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism charges allegedly committed during last year’s spate of killings in greater Masaka.

“Today morning while driving via Wandegeya with my driver Gordon Agaba, a traffic officer stopped us and claimed that my car is wanted on allegations of having committed a crime during the recently concluded by-election in Omoro. We were briefly arrested at Wandegeya Police station and later I was released and proceeded to attend Hon Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana's court,” Mr Rubongoya said.

However, Mr Agaba was later driven to Natete Police Station.

“After court I passed by Natete Police Station to follow up and I've also been re-arrested,” he added.

Mr Onyango said the two would be transferred to Omoro where they allegedly committed the offence for prosecution.

However, later in the evening, Rubongoya said they had been released.

"We are free at last" he tweeted at 8pm.

Omoro county by-election saw Mr Andrew Ojok declared winner of the parliamentary seat formerly occupied by his deceased father and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

NUP also had a candidate in the by-election, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha who got 1,633 votes, according to the results declared by the Electoral Commission, against Ojok’s 14,224 votes.