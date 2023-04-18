NUP’s two-term limits slammed

A section of political analysts have warned that the recent amendment of the party constitution by the largest Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), to introduce a two-year term limit could force some members out of the party.

Last Saturday, during the NUP delegates’ conference at the party’s new premises in Makerere, Kavule, members imposed a two-term limit on all party leaders, as well as all leaders elected on the party flag.

This means that a person cannot be a party president, chairperson or secretary general for more than two terms.

Likewise, a person cannot be a Member of Parliament or councillor under the NUP flag for more than two terms.

However, this provision will be operational beginning with the next elective term come 2026.

Mr Henry Kasacca, a governance and democracy consultant, yesterday said having a political party with term limits when the Constitution of the country does not have is not practical.

“The term limits were removed from the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. Therefore, having a political party like NUP amending their constitution to two terms is going to hit a dead end. It’s actually a great dream that has no place in Uganda,” he said.

Mr Kasacca further warned that those who have gained power cannot be subjected to term limits since they will need more power to control their resources and this will in the end force many NUP members to desert the party.

“If you analyse from the whole world, you will see that even in China, Xi Jinping has been pushing for more terms. If you go to North Korea, you will find that Kim Jong Un has no term at all.

“In the United States, they have their terms but Trump was almost refusing to hand over. Therefore, I don’t see NUP realising the dream that they are attempting to pursue,” he added.

Mr Kasacca also mentioned that NUP lacks a clear ideology.

“That’s why NUP doesn’t not have structures. Most of the NUP members there came from other political parties. By putting term limits, those leaders will go away to other parties where they can contest fully and freely because the constitution of Uganda doesn’t reorganise term limits,” he said.

Makerere University scholar from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Mr Ndebesa Mwambutsya, said ordinarily term limits are always imposed on main leaders like the president of the party, the chairperson of the party but putting it on Members of Parliament and other local leaders is going overboard.

“I think the ordinarily term limits are normally imposed on the main leaders because they are very influential and you would want to diversify ideas and ideals at that higher level.

“But I think for the councillors and MPs, that is going overboard because they don’t have much influence in shaping the policies and directions of the party,” Mr Mwambutsya said.

“In my opinion, I think the right thing would have been to impose term limits on the leadership at the helm,” he added.

The NRM director of communication, Mr Emanuel Dombo, wondered how many times NUP will amend their constitution when this is taking place less than three years when their party is in place.

“They still feel selfish, they will want this current term not to be considered among the changes that they have made. So, let us wait and see how there constitution works then we shall be able to comment on their sincerity, or to appreciate how best there constitution is,” he said.

However, in response, NUP spokesperson Joel Senyonyi said the constitution they inherited from Mr Moses Kibalama was antiquated.

“This is a 2004 constitution, which we needed to match with the times and to match with our democratic aspirations and values. So, we had to make changes,” he said.

The Opposition Democratic Party deputy legal advisor, Mr Richard Lumu, said this will lock out a number of potential leaders and this might bring about a storm within the party in years to come.