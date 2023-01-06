NUP’s Wafula wins Kyambogo guild race

Mr Edrine Wafula Koholo has been declared winner of Kyambogo University guild race after beating five other contestants.

Mr Wafula, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) garnered 3,175 votes before he was declared victorious on Friday by Mr Brian Rwakijuma, the chairperson Kyambogo university electoral commission.

His closest contender Mr Yunus Ssengooba of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) got 2,307. Other contestants included, FDC’s Brian Okori who got 2,092 votes, Mr Michael Nkwanga who contested on the Independent ticket came fourth with 703 votes followed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Steven Gatete and Alfred Alioni who trailed with 327 and 108 votes respectively.

“I thank everyone who has been supporting me through the journey. This 19th government is not a Wafula government, but rather a students’ government whereby everything should be done for the good of the students of Kyambogo. We must work together to better our university,” Mr Wafula said after the results were declared.

Wafula replaces FDC’s Mr Serge Tumwine, who was the 18th guild president.

Who is Wafula

Wafula is a third year student of Bachelor in Environment Engineering and Management.

He joined Kyambogo University in 2019. In the second semester of his first year (2020), he contested as Guild Representative Council (GRC) at the faculty of Engineering and was elected to the 17th guild house. He contested as chairperson committee of environment protection and was successfully voted.

Mr Wafula was returned in 18th guild house, maintaining his position as GRC at his faculty from where he picked interest to contest as the university’s guild president.