NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro denied bail 

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has dismissed a bail application of remanded National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who is accused of inciting violence, because he will reportedly interfere with the ongoing investigations into his case.



Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya, on Thursday, said that although the Nakawa East Member of Parliament hopeful had presented substantial sureties, including his father, wife, and a Member of Parliament, the gravity of the offence and the likelihood of interference with witnesses warranted his continued detention.

“The accused person has a right to apply for bail and is presumed innocent until proven guilty under Article 28 of the Constitution. However, given the status of the applicant (Mufumbiro) in society, being the deputy spokesperson of the lead opposition party in Uganda with command and respect, he may interfere with investigations and witnesses,” Mr Namanya said.









UPDATE: NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro has been denied bail by the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, citing concerns that he may interfere with investigations and witnesses, as he would have access to the same platforms allegedly used to commit the offense before… https://t.co/WxvFk55g7M pic.twitter.com/ikQwnsV6af — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 13, 2025

Mufumbiro, who applied for bail on November 3, 2025, through his lawyers, presented the three sureties whose identification documents and letters of introduction from local authorities were tendered in court. The prosecution, led by State Attorney Mahatima Odongo, requested time to verify the documents, and the matter was adjourned for ruling.

On Thursday, the state asked court to reject the bail application, arguing that the nature and gravity of the offence, as well as its impact on public order, justified the outspoken politician’s continued detention.

“The offences with which the accused is charged are serious in nature as they are intended to cause harm to security officers who maintain peace and order in the country,” Mr Odongo argued.

The state further told court that investigations were ongoing and that releasing Mr Mufumbiro on bail could jeopardize the process.

Although the magistrate was of the view that all three sureties were responsible citizens and important members of society, he took the state’s position that the seriousness of the charge and the ongoing investigations outweighed the bail request.

“I find all the three sureties substantial. However, given the nature of the offence, its gravity and the effect on society, it will only be fair that the accused temporarily remains in custody to pave way for speedy investigations and for justice to be seen to be done,” the magistrate ruled.

He advised Mr Mufumbiro to reapply for bail once investigations are complete and directed the prosecution to expedite the process.

“I therefore decline to grant the accused person bail but rather advise him to reapply when investigations are complete,” he said.

National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro gestures in handcuffs as he appeared at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on November 13, 2025. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Mr Mufumbiro, 39, was charged on October 30, 2025, with incitement to commit an offence contrary to Section 21(1) of the Penal Code Act. According to the charge sheet, he allegedly incited his party supporters on September 4, 2025, within Kampala City, to commit offences against security personnel, including calls to commit murder.

He has, however, denied what he described as trumped-up charges brought against him for reportedly supporting Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine who is seeking to unseat President Museveni who has led Uganda for nearly four decades.

Mufumbiro is also facing additional charges of holding an unlawful assembly and military drilling alongside 10 others.

Prosecution alleges that Mufumbiro and his co-accused conducted a meeting where individuals were trained in military-style exercises without authorisation from the Minister of Internal Affairs, contrary to Section 45 of the Penal Code Act. The charges stem from a February parade staged by party supporters as part of their activities to mark Mr Kyagulanyi’s 43rd birthday.

If convicted, the offence of incitement to commit an offence carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

The magistrate called for investigations to be expedited before the matter returns to court for mention.