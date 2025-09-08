NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro grabbed by military, says LoP Ssenyonyi

National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has been “violently grabbed by the military” and disappeared, party officials have said.

The Opposition party’s spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, said Monday that his deputy, who is also an aspirant for the Nakawa East MP seat, was grabbed as he attended court proceedings about charges against three private bodyguards of their party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi.

"As we proceeded with court at Kawempe Magistrates Court in the case of Eddie Mutwe and others, NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa stepped out a few minutes ago to attend to other engagements away from court. On his way out, he was violently grabbed and pushed by the military into a Noah, registration number UAK 368K, silver in colour, and taken to an unknown place. The cowardice and criminality of the regime are baffling!" Mr Ssenyonyi, who doubles as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, posted on his X.





His disappearance comes just days after several party members and leaders were kidnapped by the military last week in a renewed state crackdown on the Opposition.

Mr Calvin Tasi, also known as Bobi Giant, who has been on Mr Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine's, security team for more than five years, was kidnapped at the weekend.









Relatives say Mr Tasi was trailed by unidentified people for more than a week until Saturday, when they had gone for a community cleaning activity with the area MP Erias Nakoola in Kawempe North, north of the capital Kampala.

Hours after his abduction, the army spokesperson, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, gave a media interview indicating that Bobi Giant had been arrested and charged with holding unlawful military drills on February 12, 2025.

The abduction of Mr Tasi brought to five the total number of Bobi Wine’s security team members that have been arrested and detained over the last four months. In May, Mr Edward Ssebuufu aka Eddie Mutwe, one of Bobi Wine’s innermost ring of security, was abducted and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, later announced on his X (formerly Twitter) platform that Ssebuufu was “learning Runyankore” language. The rest of the other team members are battling various charges in different courts, including the defunct court-martial.

The team that is battling cases, including Mr Achilleo Kivumbi, Gadafi Mugumya, and Mr Grace Wakabi aka Smart, who are battling charges of aggravated robbery. They are still imprisoned in Masaka main prison in Masaka District.

Mr Tasi was also brought to Kawempe Magistrate's Court on Monday after spending days in an unknown detention facility.

On September 6, Mr Kyagulanyi said police in Katakwi District had detained several party leaders in the district, including Jonathan Okware who coordinates Teso sub-region, NUP's Toroma County chairperson Juventine Ijonai, and other members whom the party had nominated for local government positions in the district.

Their arrest happened barely a day after the party's head of Mobilisation, Habib Buwembo was "violently arrested" from Mityana District as he "conducted a peaceful party activity."

"The same day, comrade Richard Kavuma (Pastor RK Madogo) was once again grabbed and dragged off the streets of Mbarara city for preaching the NUP message, while in Mbale, several NUP leaders, including its Bugisu Sub-region Coordinator were violently arrested for celebrating their nomination as NUP Flagbearers! All these comrades are currently in detention," Mr Kyagulanyi posted on X.












