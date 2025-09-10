NUP's Waiswa Mufumbiro, Saudah Madaada remanded to prison

The deputy spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has been arraigned before a grade one magistrate in Kawempe Division, Kampala, following his arrest on Monday.

Mr Mufumbiro, who is aspiring for the Nakawa East MP seat, appeared in the dock alongside Ms Saudah Madaada, an aspiring Kampala Central Woman Lord councillor who was arrested yesterday at the border of Uganda and Kenya.

The two were charged with unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and other related offences.

They were added to the case file of six other private security personnel of NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, who are on remand over the same charges.

Shortly after arriving at court, Mr Mufumbiro told journalists that they were arrested because of their political beliefs.

"They know we did not commit any offence. The charges are trumped up. Security operatives kidnapped me from this very court on Monday. That shows that laws in this country don't work," he said.









According to Mr Mufumbiro, Uganda's Judiciary, Executive and Legislature "are intertwined and are used to sustain the dictator in power. While in prison, I was approached and asked to abandon Mr Kyagulanyi. I told them it was impossible because we don't support Mr Kyagulanyi as a person. We support the ideas he stands for. They brought me here to waste the court's time because we have a backlog of cases that require the judge's attention more," he said.

They were remanded to prison until September 29, 2025, when they will be returned to court.

UPDATE: NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro and Saudah Madaada have been charged and remanded to prison until September 29, after appearing before the Kawempe Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Damalie Agumaasiimwe. The two face charges of… pic.twitter.com/1A8pn2GAlJ — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 10, 2025