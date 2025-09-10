Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

NUP's Waiswa Mufumbiro, Saudah Madaada remanded to prison

The deputy spokesperson of National Unity Platform (NUP), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro (L) and Ms Saudah Madaada in the dock at Kawempe Magistrate's Court on September 10, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

By  Ibrahim Kavuma

What you need to know:

  • Their arrest adds to the growing list of opposition supporters who have been detained in a renewed crackdown on opposition ahead of the forthcoming General Election.

The deputy spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has been arraigned before a grade one magistrate in Kawempe Division, Kampala, following his arrest on Monday.

Mr Mufumbiro, who is aspiring for the Nakawa East MP seat, appeared in the dock alongside Ms Saudah Madaada, an aspiring Kampala Central Woman Lord councillor who was arrested yesterday at the border of Uganda and Kenya.

The two were charged with unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and other related offences.

Related

They were added to the case file of six other private security personnel of NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, who are on remand over the same charges.
Shortly after arriving at court, Mr Mufumbiro told journalists that they were arrested because of their political beliefs.
"They know we did not commit any offence. The charges are trumped up. Security operatives kidnapped me from this very court on Monday. That shows that laws in this country don't work," he said.


READ: Abductions, EC roadblocks give NUP party new headache in run-up to 2026 elections

Army capture of police: Ugly scenes expected during polls


According to Mr Mufumbiro, Uganda's Judiciary, Executive and Legislature "are intertwined and are used to sustain the dictator in power. While in prison, I was approached and asked to abandon Mr Kyagulanyi. I told them it was impossible because we don't support Mr Kyagulanyi as a person. We support the ideas he stands for. They brought me here to waste the court's time because we have a backlog of cases that require the judge's attention more," he said.

They were remanded to prison until September 29, 2025, when they will be returned to court. 


Related stories: Besigye declines to appear before ‘biased’ judge again

 Opposition activist Sam Mugumya reported abducted in Mbarara

Sam Mugumya’s ‘We Refuse to Be Victims’ is a poetic call for freedom

In the headlines