NUP school boss Kaija remanded to prison

The coordinator and principal of the National Unity Platform (NUP) School of Leadership, Ms Doreen Kaija, has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kawempe, two days after she was reportedly abducted by security operatives.

Ms Kaija was picked up by security operatives in military uniform and civilian wear on Sunday in Kinawataka, Mbuya, and detained in an unknown location.

She was arraigned in court today (September 16) on multiple charges, including unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and offences related to operating a private school that, from 2020 to date, has not been classified or registered in accordance with the law.



"We don't face the law, we are facing the gun," Ms Kaija told journalists through the bars of the court holding cells after she was remanded to prison until September 29, 2025, when she's expected to be brought back to court.





She joins a growing list of Opposition supporters who have been picked by security operatives under questionable circumstances and remanded to Luzira prison as the state intesfies crackdown on dissents ahead of the 2026 General Election in which President Museveni, 81, who has been in power for four decades, seeks re-election.





