NUP sets up legal team to seek compensation for Kampala flood victims

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has established a legal team to register complaints from traders affected by Friday’s flash flooding in Kampala, aiming to seek government compensation for lost property.

The team, unveiled on Monday by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, comprises lawyers Shamim Malende and Samuel Muyizi, who have begun collecting complaints from traders affected by heavy rains along Nakivubo Channel.

Addressing traders and supporters at NUP headquarters before embarking on his campaign, NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, expressed sympathy for those displaced by floods across Uganda and called for unity for leadership change.

“The government all along has failed to effectively plan for its people before such disasters affecting Ugandans. As the floods swept people’s merchandise in Kampala, we saw the same disasters in Kapchorwa, Kwene, and Bulambuli, and the cycle continues,” Kyagulanyi said.

“It is now 40 years; it is the right time to unite for the common goal of all and avoid lamentations,” he added.

Traders recounted heavy losses following the flooding that left at least three people dead. Agricultural dealer Geoffrey Jjemba said he lost 18 sacks of fertilizer and chicken feed, estimating his losses at Shs 10 million.

“There are my fertilisers. They were destroyed by the floodwater,” he said.

Ivan Kalule, a polyene bag dealer at Container Village, said he lost Shs70 million.

“The water swept everything. The government should come up with a comprehensive plan to prevent such a disaster from happening again. We are tired of being slaves in our own country,” he said.

Mattress dealer Ismael Kabasa Kibanza estimated losses of Shs 80 million.

“I had just gotten Shs100 million from the loan to develop my business. On Friday I couldn’t believe what I was seeing… if we are not helped, I am likely to lose my house that I used as security,” he added.

Blanket retailer Aisha Nakatawa lamented, “I have experienced the worst moment in my life… Why do poor people continue to suffer? We want justice.”

On her part, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki said teams had been deployed to assess damages.

“Our technical team is on the ground to assess the liability, to see where the problem started from and what the way forward is. The report will be so important to make a decision on our next step,” she said.

According to the Makerere Meteorological Department, Kampala recorded 63.4 mm of rain, causing flash floods along Nakivubo Channel and near the Old Taxi Park, affecting basement premises and merchandise.