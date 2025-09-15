NUP starts vetting 2026 aspirants for parliamentary flag

The National Unity Platform (NUP) will today begin vetting aspirants seeking the party’s parliamentary flag ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to Ms Harriet Chemutai, chairperson of the NUP Elections Management Committee, the exercise will run from September 15 to 21 at the party headquarters in Kampala, operating daily from 8am to 6pm. She said the vetting will begin today with aspirants from Wakiso District, West Nile, and Kigezi, followed tomorrow by Kampala City, Acholi, and Ankole. On Wednesday, the committee will turn to Greater Masaka, Lango, and Toro, before concluding Thursday with Greater Mpigi, Karamoja, and Bunyoro.

“We request our candidates to carry with them the expression of interest forms, national ID, membership card, and original copies of academic documents. The process will be completely transparent, and we shall bring legible, competitive, and trusted candidates from people’s choice,” Ms Chemutai said during a press briefing at the NUP headquarters last week. She explained that the vetting process will account for 40 percent of an aspirant’s final score. The remaining 60 percent will come from a ground assessment, conducted jointly by committee officials and sub-regional NUP registrars to gauge candidates’ popularity and political strength.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, cautioned the elections management committee to conduct the process with integrity.

“We want to avoid aspirants who just came to NUP for our flag; when they are denied, that’s when we see their true colours. Others, after getting our flag, end up defiling the people’s expectations. This time, things are going to be completely different; we want to bring candidates who will speak against impunity,” he said.

Warning against undue influence

Mr Kyagulanyi warned against favouritism and undue influence.

“We want credible leaders, without influence, segregation, religion, and exploitation, where some aspirants may claim to have connections to the NUP top leadership,” he said. He also called on the Electoral Commission and security forces to ensure peaceful campaigns, condemning abductions of NUP aspirants and supporters, including Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro (Nakawa East aspirant and deputy spokesperson), Mr Calvin Tasi (Bobi Giant), and Mr Edward Ssebuufu (Eddie Mutwe), a key member of his security team. “We are scared of the abductions; all my surrounding people are continuously being abducted.

We are going on campaigns, but we are not assured that we shall reach out to our people. I urge Ugandans to vote for the party’s flagbearers; they are fully checked and verified. We don’t want to enter a new Uganda with corrupt leaders like last time,” Mr Kyagulanyi added.

The NUP vetting comes as other parties move closer to finalising their internal processes. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has already completed its structures. According to the Electoral Commission (EC), final nomination of parliamentary candidates will take place from October 15 to 16.

Key dates

Monday, September 15, 2025, Wakiso, West Nile, and Kigezi.

Tuesday, September 16, Kampala City, Acholi and Ankole.

Wednesday, September 17, Greater Masaka, Lango, and Toro.

Thursday, September 18, Greater Mpigi, Karamoja, and Bunyoro.

Friday, Sept 19, Greater Mukono, Sebei, Teso, and Rwenzori

Sat Sept 20, Greater Mubende, Bugisu, and Bukedi

Sunday, September 21, concludes Greater Luweero and Busoga.



