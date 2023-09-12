NUP supporter dies, 10 others injured in convoy accident in Hoima

A supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) lost his life, and ten others sustained injuries during the Hoima LC5 by-election campaign on Monday evening.

The incident unfolded as the convoy accompanying NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, was en route to Kigorobya Sub County in Hoima District to attend a campaign rally for the party candidate forthcoming by-election.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Norman Mugisa, a resident of Kiryatete. His body has been handed over to his family.

According to Hakiza, the fatal incident occurred when Mugisa was struck by unknown vehicles and motorcycles within the convoy.

"At 5:30 pm, we received reports of a tragic incident where one person lost his life on the spot, and 10 others sustained injuries. These individuals were part of the convoy heading to Kigorobya Sub County to attend a campaign rally for NUP candidate Mr Moses Aguuda. The incident took place at Mumpuda along Hoima-Buliisa road," Hakiza explained.

He said the deceased was a technician from Buhimba Town Council in Kikuube District, and was a passenger on one of the motorcycles involved in the convoy.

The injured victims, whose identities are yet to be established, were promptly rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

"It is alleged that the driver of the motorcycle carrying the deceased experienced a sudden brake malfunction in the middle of the road. As a result, other motorcycles following closely collided with him. Additionally, an unidentified vehicle with no license plate had some of its parts damaged in the incident," he said.

The police spokesperson attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving and speeding saying earlier in the day as security they had emphasised that had issued warnings to all drivers to prioritize safety and refrain from speeding within convoys.