NUP supporter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporter, who protested in court, has been sentenced to eight months in prison over contempt of court.

The General Court Martial (GCM) chair, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, who presided over the case, handed Muhysdin Kakooza the sentence after finding him guilty.

Early last month Kakooza protested against his long stay on remand without trial and the poor conditions in prison.

He had appeared with 30 other co-accused who were arrested in 2020 and remanded on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosives.

After his protest, Lt Gen Gutti ordered prison warders to take Kakooza to Butabika hospital for a mental health test.

But in yesterday’s ruling, Gen Gutti observed that the March 3 medical report from Dr Julius Muloni, a senior consultant from Murchison bay hospital, indicated that Kakooza was of sound mind and understood the court proceedings, charges against him and their implications.

“Such a conduct and behaviour that undermines the misinterpretation of justice cannot be tolerated in the premises. This court finds Kakooza guilty of contempt of this court and is here by sentenced to 8 months imprisonment with effect from today,” Lt Gen Gutti ruled, adding that he would be transferred from Kitalya prison to Luzira.

Mr Kakooza’s troubles started last month after he and his co-accused were sent back on remand on grounds that their bail application had not been cause listed.

He screamed claiming that they sleep in carts in Kitalya yet the cases under which they were being charged are trumped-up because of their loyalty to former Kyadondo East MP and NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bob Wine.

The case was adjourned to April 11 for hearing of the bail application.

Prosecution states that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021 in areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Natete, Kampala Central, Kakooza and his co-accused were found to be in possession of 13 explosives, which are the monopoly of the defence forces.

The accused

The co-accused are Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Ronald Mayiga, Patrick Mwase, Simon Kijambo, Abdu Matovu, Richard Nyombi, Olivia Lutaaya, Ronald Kijambo, Sharif Kalanzi, Joseph Muwonge, Mesach Kiwanuka, Abdalla Kintu, Umar Emma Kato and Musa Kavuma.