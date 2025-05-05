NUP supporters in Ankole protest over Eddie Mutwe’s alleged abduction

Supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the Ankole region staged a protest on Monday over the arrest and continued detention of Mr Edward Ssebufu, commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, the civilian bodyguard of NUP leader Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

The demonstrators, who marched through Mbarara City, carried placards with messages such as "Stop Killing Ugandans," "Uganda is Bleeding," "Free Eddie Mutwe," "Stop Tribalism Muhoozi," "Free Gadaffi," and "Free Dr Kiiza Besigye." They expressed concern that the circumstances surrounding Mutwe’s arrest could deepen tribal divisions.

Mr Ssebufu was reportedly abducted on April 27 from Kiwango village in Mukono District by armed men in a Toyota van commonly referred to as a "drone." Later, social media posts allegedly authored by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba suggested that Mutwe was being held in his basement and being forced to learn Runyankole.

Mr Bright Muhumuza, the NUP coordinator for the western region, called out Gen. Muhoozi—who is also the first son—for making statements he said risk fueling tribal conflict.

“We demand that Eddie Mutwe gets justice but also the CDF Major Kainerugaba should stop making remarks that are likely to cause conflict and hatred between Banyankore and Baganda,” he said.

He added: “Gen Muhoozi is a CDF and we have police and courts of law. Why is he saying that Eddie Mutwe was arrested in his basement, forced to learn Runyankole? So he wants another group to arrest Banyankole and force them to learn Luganda?”

Mr Muhumuza further stated that if opposition leaders are to be treated as criminals for challenging the ruling government, then multiparty politics should be formally abolished.

“If he does not want multiparty politics, let parties be banned so that we understand that belonging to a political party is a crime instead of being arrested over trumped up charges,” Mr Muhumuza added.

Mr Joshua Tumkunde, the NUP sub-region coordinator for Greater Bushenyi, criticized the use of illegal detention centers and demanded that charges, if any, be handled through due process.

“We are not happy with the way the government is treating opposition party members. We saw posts on General Muhoozi’s Twitter handle saying that Eddie Mutwe is in his basement learning Runyankole, which is illegal. It is wrong for someone to be arrested and get confined in a place that is not gazetted. We have prisons in the country like Luzira and the rest, but you cannot arrest a person from your own basement and torture [them]; it’s against the law,” he said.

Mr. Multaza Ssemakula, another NUP supporter, said that inflammatory tribal statements could jeopardize peaceful coexistence, especially for Baganda living and working in Ankole.

“What Gen Muhoozi is doing is to portray a bad image to Baganda in Ankole yet they are not bad people. We work from the Ankole region because they gave us jobs so if you want to bring hatred by arresting Baganda and forcing them to speak Runyankole, it will bring division and they shall not employ us again,” he stated.