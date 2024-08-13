NUP supporters protest election of MP Nambooze as Mukono party chairperson

A section of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Mukono District have rejected the election of Mukono Municipality MP, Ms Betty Nambooze as the party’s interim district chairperson.

NUP top leadership reportedly reached a consensus to have party leaders in various districts convene to appoint amongst themselves interim leaders to steer party activities pending approval of the party constitution by the country’s Electoral Commission.

In response to this, NUP district leaders in Mukono on Monday convened at the party offices and appointed Ms Nambooze as interim district chairperson but the exercise ended in chaos with some party members, mainly youth demanding that she steps aside to give way for other competent party members who have no interest in running for any elective office in the forthcoming general election in 2026.

“Our fear is that she[Nambooze ] might use this office to suffocate other party members who may wish to contest for her seat in the next general election,” Mr Zed Ssebadduka, one of the disgruntled NUP supporters said.

“We need leaders who’ll serve the interests of everyone, but Nambooze holding this office ahead of the general election will cause more confusion in the party yet we need cohesion than ever before.”

Ms Ritah Nandyose, a councilor representing Nsube –Nawuga Ward at Mukono Municipality claimed that Ms Nambooze has for a long time been known as a master of violence during elections in the area and her appointment as the party district chairperson will frustrate efforts by youth who plan to kick-out all leaders including her who have served for more than two terms.

“We cannot risk going into elections with Nambooze as the party chairperson in Mukono. Her dictatorial tendencies will not take NUP anywhere,” Ms Nandyose explained.

Mr Rogers Bazannya, the deputy mayor for Mukono Municipality noted that they’ve already petitioned the party headquarters to have Nambooze out of the office.

“Ms Nambooze is a liability to the party because she doesn’t represent the interests of NUP members in Mukono. As youths in this area we need to work with someone who is open minded and Nambooze falls short of that,” he said.

But in response, Ms Nambooze said individual party supporters who are speaking ill of her were reportedly hired by her political opponents who are bent on weakening the opposition party in Mukono District.

“We’re aware of all the tricks the enemies are using to weaken our party but we will not allow them. I know many MPs are going to face the same problem as we head to 2026 but we will in the end become victorious,” she said.

According to Ms Nambooze, the party led by former presidential contender, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi is currently at crossroads as the EC is yet to approve the party constitution and as such, most of the party activities cannot go on as planned which is reason the top leadership of the party agreed through consensus to have interim leaders at the district level.

The NUP party Registrar for Mukono District, Mr Richard Lugoloobi Kasirivvu said they will wait for guidance from the party headquarters on how to respond to members’ concerns.