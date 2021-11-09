NUP task security to release their supporters

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has said they want all their supporters detained in different cells across the country to be released unconditionally.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson, told journalists yesterday that four of their party leaders were arrested in Kasese District last week as they conducted a grass-root meeting and were charged with treason.

“We know that President Museveni is targeting us, other parties are busy moving around the country holding meetings. Why would security target us and yet we are a fully registered political party in the country?” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

On Tuesday last week, the police in Kasese District arrested the five NUP members from Kilembe Quarters in Kasese Town for allegedly holding an illegal meeting.

The five are Mr Bryans Basisa, the NUP chairperson for Kasese District; Mr Jeff Bwambale, the party coordinator for Bundibugyo; Mr Sunday Tonozo from Ntoroko District; Mr Oniz Kule, the NUP coordinator for Hima Town Council; and Mr Isaac Bwambale, a party member.

Mr Ismail Kaawo, the acting Rwenzori East Police spokesperson, said they received information that the five were holding an illegal meeting.

Yesterday, Mr Ssenyonyi said the government was arresting their members in a bid to frame them over treason and other capital offences in line with President Museveni’s proposal on scrapping bail and bond for some suspects.

“They are bringing all kinds of capital offences to make sure that our leaders are not released. We shall continue to demand that these senseless charges be dropped against our party members,” he said.

Since the run-up to the 2021 General Election, several supporters of NUP have been arrested, with some yet to be released.

On violent arrests

During the same press conference, Mr Ssenyonyi said accused police of starting a smear campaign after the Force claimed that the opposition party is planning countrywide protests.

Police indicated that they had information that both NUP and Dr Kizza Besigye’s pressure group were planning to hold countrywide protests over the continued detention of opposition MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana.