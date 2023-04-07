NUP threatens to expel party leaders who attended govt retreat

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party local government caucus has threatened to expel or punish all party leaders who defied the party position and attended a retreat in Kyankwanzi.

Addressing the press at the party headquarters in Kamwokya yesterday, the chairperson of the caucus, who also doubles as the mayor of Kawempe Division, Dr Emmanuel Serunjogi, said NUP took a unanimous decision to boycott the local government retreat in Kyankwanzi on allegations that it was organised to indoctrinate Opposition leaders with NRM ideologies as well as strategising for President Museveni’s come back in the 2026 General Election.

He tasked the government to fulfil the pledges made in the earlier retreats before embarking on organising others.

“NUP won a number of local government positions. Mr Museveni has been looking for all possible ways to compromise them, like he has done to many leaders, he decided to organise a retreat in Kyankwanzi as a trap for the Opposition leaders,” Mr Serunjogi said.

“Prior to the retreat, the party issued a directive to all the party leaders instructing them to boycott the arrangements in Kyankwanzi and any decisions taken during this retreat will not be abided by the NUP leaders,” he added.

Among the NUP members who are said to have defied the party position are Mukono Municipality mayor Erisa Mukasa Nkoyooyo, Mukono District Council speaker Betty Nakasi and Wakiso District deputy speaker Isaac Muwonge.

Mr Muwonge refuted allegations that NUP reached out to him regarding the party position on the retreat.

“I attended the retreat on behalf of my electorate and on my own behalf, but not in NUP capacity. Our people need services and the retreat was one way to meet and express the concerns of our electorate to relevant authorities, like ministers, and permanent secretaries, among others,” Mr Muwonge said.

“NUP leaders should not pretend to be angels before the media, they do meet NRM officials and ministers on several matters,” he added.