NUP to go to court over Kayunga LC5 by-election

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the party president, claimed their candidate, Ms Harriet Nakwedde (pictured) won the election.

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Bobi Wine  says NUP wants to expose partisan government institutions that are supposed to be impartial.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party officials have said they are going to court   to challenge the declaration of  the National Resistance Movement party (NRM) candidate as winner of the Kayunga LC5 by-election race.
