NUP under fire over okaying Ham’s Nakivubo channel deal

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party is under fire over claims that its councillors gave tacit approval for city tycoon Hamis Kiggundu to redevelop the contested Nakivubo Drainage Channel.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has accused the party of betrayal, citing an April 2025 Council resolution that opened the door for private developers to partner with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in transforming city drainage systems.

The controversy reignited after Kiham Enterprises Ltd began construction on Nakivubo Channel, allegedly without KCCA approval.

Mr Lukwago insists the move flouts the law. “…all the recommendations regarding sanctions against Hamis Kiggundu, Frank Rusa, and all other pseudo-tycoons who illegally acquired titles in drainage corridors were frowned upon and roundly rejected without any justifiable reason,” he said.

“To add salt to injury, that same Council sitting passed a resolution commending Frank Rusa for a job well done and indeed presented him with an award,” he added.

Mr Lukwago argues that Kiggundu has since used the resolution as cover to continue illegal works. In a letter to NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, he asked the party to intervene, noting that the majority of councillors involved belong to NUP.

NUP’s defence

NUP spokesperson and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi defended the party, stressing that they support city development but reject “underhand methods.”

“Even we as NUP want a better-looking city, a developed city. When you see these drainage channels, garbage across and so on, it’s important that all these things get fixed,” he said. “What’s important is that for that to happen, procedures have got to be followed,” he added.

Mr Ssenyonyi also dismissed claims that Resolution 7 amounted to handing the channel to Kiggundu.

“In Resolution No. 7, they said in the event that the government continues not to have adequate resources, management should join hands with developers and investors… to guide them, approve plans and to supervise,” he said. Instead, he blamed President Museveni for bypassing procedure.

“Who gave the place to Hamis without approval? It was Mr Museveni. That’s where the problem is, because the councillors don’t have authority to approve,” he argued.

What council resolved

Among others, the Council resolved that KCCA should explore modern methods of drainage construction, prioritising covering and beautification (Resolution 6) and partner with credible local investors under KCCA supervision if government and donor funding declines (Resolution 7).

Mr Ssenyonyi said the resolutions were largely progressive, including calls for more government funding beyond the current Shs18 billion for drainage. The standoff with Mr Kiggundu dates back to November 2024, when KCCA first ordered him to halt construction on the channel. Enforcement notices and threats of prosecution followed, but then-acting KCCA Executive Director Frank Rusa halted legal proceedings.

“It is prudent that we halt any legal and/or court proceedings against the developer until this process is concluded and communicated to the applicant accordingly. You are, therefore, instructed to withdraw the matter in court until guided otherwise,”

Mr Rusa wrote at the time. Mr Lukwago maintains that failure to enforce sanctions emboldened the developer, leaving the city exposed. NUP, however, insists it is being unfairly scapegoated for what remains a larger governance failure.