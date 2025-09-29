NUP urges calm as Bobi Wine set to launch 2026 campaign in Jinja

Leaders of Uganda’s opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in Jinja City have appealed to supporters and residents to cooperate with security forces ahead of party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s expected launch of his 2026 presidential campaign in the region.

Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, is scheduled to kick off his nationwide mobilization tour in Kagoma Town Council, Jinja District on Monday.

The district leadership is urging the public to maintain peace, order, and unity during the event, warning against confrontations with police or actions that could disrupt the gathering.

A heavy deployment of security forces has already been observed at key points, including the Njeru roundabout near the New Jinja Bridge and Ambercourt roundabout.

Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel have also stationed along major routes, notably on the Jinja-Kamuli Highway.

Andrew Kizza Kaluya, NUP’s Head of Mobilisation in Eastern Uganda, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a peaceful and democratic process as the country gears up for presidential campaigns.

“I expected the police and other security agencies to cooperate with supporters on how to handle the homecoming of Ms Rebbeca Kadaga peacefully,” Kaluya said.

He added that NUP supporters had been instructed to follow guidelines for a successful launch, noting that Kyagulanyi is scheduled to spend the entire week mobilizing in the Busoga sub-region.

Regional dynamics

The Busoga sub-region, with a population of 4.37 million, which is about 9.5 percent of the national total, has emerged as a key battleground ahead of the 2026 elections.

In the 2021 presidential polls, Kyagulanyi won in 8 out of 12 districts in Busoga, registering significant victories in urban and semi-urban centers.

He secured 64.3 percent in Jinja City and 57.6 percent in Bugweri District, while also carrying Iganga, Mayuge, Luuka, Kamuli, and Bugiri.

President Museveni, however, retained support in four predominantly rural districts, underlining a persistent political divide in the region.

In Namayingo District, the contest was decided by a razor-thin margin, with Kyagulanyi edging out Museveni by just 0.53 percent—marking it as a potential swing district in 2026.

Analysts note that voting patterns in Busoga are largely issue-driven and candidate-sensitive rather than anchored in party loyalty, making the region strategically crucial for both NUP and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).