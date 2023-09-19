NUP wanted to provoke us into confrontation, police say

Police have said they received intelligence information that the National Unity Platform (NUP) party wanted security agencies to confront its supporters in their nationwide tours so as to give Uganda a bad image internationally.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said as a result, they instructed their officers not to be confrontational during Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s just concluded tours.

“In the first phase of their tours, the police were calculative enough. We exercised restraint and avoided any confrontations with the NUP that could have attracted ugly scenes for publicity and negative propaganda against the police and the country,” Mr Enanga said yesterday during the police weekly media briefing in Naguru, Kampala.

Last week, police suspended the NUP mobilisation activities, accusing the party members of breaching the agreed guidelines.

“Although NUP insists that their mobilisation tours were peaceful, we had credible intelligence that they were determined to confront police and attract ugly scenes, which would lead to the disruption of the unregulated procession and cause significant risk to the public, motorists, pedestrians, bystanders and participants,” he said.

“And of course, they had effectively deployed their camera men to capture these ugly scenes. They always get publicity and mileage out of that,” he added.

Police, while giving evidence, also said they anticipate opposition protests in days to come.

“We have a multi-layered strategy that indicates our counter response, reactions and ability to make arrests, especially of ring leaders. We shall not rest until those who plan to use violence and impunity and lawlessness are brought to full justice in the country,” Mr Enanga said.

“In the previous NUP demonstrations, several people lost lives and others were arrested and charged with various crimes,” he added.

NUP responds

When contacted, the NUP secretary general, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, said their party activities are peaceful and lawful.

“What police are saying that we plan to demonstrate is not true. We plan on doing mobilisation campaigns and not demonstrations,” Mr Rubongoya said.