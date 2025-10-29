NUP warns defectors and independents ahead of 2026 elections

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has issued a stern warning to party members in who have defied party rules by running as independents or joining rival political parties ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

Speaking in Masaka City on Tuesday, while attempting to visit detained NUP members at Masaka Prison, Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya condemned members who, after being denied party cards, chose to contest outside the party.

Rubongoya was denied entry to the prison, which was not an official visiting day, but used the occasion to address party discipline.

“We want to make it clear that once someone chooses to stand as an independent, they automatically cease to be a member of the National Unity Platform,” Rubongoya said.

“You cannot claim to support NUP while defying the same party that gave you a platform,” he added.

Rubongoya also criticized endorsed NUP flag bearers who have reportedly campaigned alongside independent candidates in some constituencies, calling the practice a violation of party regulations.

“It is unfortunate that some of our own flag bearers are moving with independents,” he said, adding: “This goes against our principles. Once you support an independent, you are working against the party.”

Several high-profile cases illustrate the scope of defections and independent bids in central Uganda. In Masaka City, Sauya Nanyonga is running as an independent for the Masaka Woman MP seat, despite NUP endorsing Rose Nalubowa.

In Kalungu District, Aisha Waliggo, who lost NUP primaries to Shakira Namiiro Zzinga, joined the Democratic Front party and secured its endorsement for the same seat.

In Bukoto Central, Alex Kalinzi Ntamu has filed as an independent candidate, alleging that his NUP card was stolen by Jamil Kivumbi. Meanwhile, Isaac Tumusiime Museveni of Lwemiyaga County defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on the final day of nominations, pledging support to NRM candidates.

Rubongoya accused those abandoning the party of prioritizing personal gain over the NUP mission.

“We must protect our struggle and ensure that only genuine NUP candidates carry our message,” he said. “Unity and discipline are what will win us victory.”

Uganda will hold its General Election on January 15, 2025 to vote a new president and parliamentarians.