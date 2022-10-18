NUP women tipped on political relevance

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has called upon former party women flag bearers in last year’s General Election to remain active in their respective communities so that they can remain politically relevant.

During a meeting with the former female flag bearers from across the country at the party headquarters in Kampala yesterday, the chairperson of the NUP Women’s League, Ms Flavia Kalule, urged them to remain in touch with the electorate.

“The financial crisis, lack of transport means and others, as you have raised, should not be the major concerns failing you to get in touch with people in your communities. You can use platforms such as worshipping places, funerals and all other functions to reach out to the people,” Ms Kalule, who is also the Kassanda Woman MP, said.

“If you cannot afford a car, use a motorcycle or walk on foot, but make sure you are part of the ground work. Politics is now highly monetised by the current regime and if we are to challenge the regime, we should have people on our side,” she added.

Ms Kalule also said the NUP Women’s League is soon rolling out a programme where all female leaders at different levels across the country shall be sensitised how to participate in active politics as well as withstanding political challenges.

The NUP vice president, Dr Lina Zedriga, asked the women not to accept bribes from political opportunists whom, she said, want to ruin their political careers.

“You will receive offers in forms of cash or promises of government positions, do not accept such; they are intended to end your political careers and weaken our political party. Remain focused, in case of a challenge, always contact your leaders at NUP secretariat for assistance,” she said.

The NUP contestant in the by-election for the Kayunga District seat, Ms Harriet Nakwedde, applauded the party leadership for organising the meeting. “It is very important to have these meetings; we always have a chance to share our experiences and way forward. We should carry on the message from our leaders and put it into practice,” Ms Nakwedde said.