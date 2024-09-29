NUP youth leaders advocate for HIV awareness through recreation

National Unity Platform (NUP) youth leaders have launched recreational activities to address the rising cases of HIV/AIDS among young people.

Led by Sylvia Namutyaba, the Youth Secretariat for the NUP Buganda region, they have organized a tournament themed “Youth Against HIV/AIDS and Stigma” to engage and sensitize the youth about the virus.

“The virus is most prevalent among the youth. We are using these activities to remind them that HIV still exists and to promote preventive measures,” she stated during the launch of the youth tournament on Saturday at Kiwuliriza CU playground in Kisugu, Kampala.

Youth from all sixteen constituencies of Kampala City and Wakiso District are expected to participate in activities such as football, netball, Ludo, pool table games, and chess. Winners will receive a bull and a trophy.

Ms Namutyaba emphasised the importance of these activities, noting that they provide a platform for young people to share their experiences and discuss challenges they face. “We advocate for condom use and, if possible, abstinence to reduce the spread of the virus among young people.”

The tournament aims to reach diverse demographics, with plans to extend the message across Buganda through recreational activities. The finals are scheduled for December 1, coinciding with World AIDS Day.

“We want to set an example for the rest of Uganda. Progress can only happen when people are healthy,” Ms. Namutyaba stressed.

Musa Nyombi, chairperson of the youth tournament, noted the initiative responds to the increasing HIV cases, particularly among the youth. “The younger generation is the most vulnerable, which is why we are targeting them.”

Mr. Siraje Lutaaya Ssembuuze, a councillor representing youth in Kira Municipality, added that these recreational activities will help build social capital and provide a platform for youth to voice their concerns to authorities. “This is an opportunity for the National Unity Platform to cultivate leadership from the grassroots level.”

According to a recent report from the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), HIV infections remain a significant issue, especially in urban areas and among adolescent girls. Data shows that while new infections have declined from 53,000 in 2019 to 38,000 in 2023, the pace is too slow for Uganda to meet its goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.