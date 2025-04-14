NUPAWU tells politicians to stay out of factory inspections

The General Secretary of the National Union of Plantation and Agricultural Workers Uganda (NUPAWU), Mr Joram Bruno Pajobo, has urged politicians to stop conducting factory inspections, saying they lack the technical expertise required for such roles.

Speaking during NUPAWU’s 14th Delegates’ Conference held in Mukono under the theme “Rooted in Solidarity, Growing Stronger,” Mr Pajobo expressed concern over the growing interference by politicians in factory oversight.

“It’s unfortunate that politicians have taken over factories/industry inspection in the country and yet they are not technical people,” he said.

Mr Pajobo explained that the Factory Inspection Department, which was once active in ensuring the health and safety of workers and correcting civil and engineering anomalies, is now dormant.

“The factories inspection department is dormant and is not inspecting factories as used to be in the past to ensure the health and safety of workers and to correct civil and engineering anomalies in factories,” he said.

He emphasized the need to return to professional and independent inspections conducted by technical experts. He also appealed to the government to take the matter seriously.

Mr Pajobo further called on the government to take strong action against employers and investors who deny workers the right to form or join unions of their choice.

“We also appeal to the two labour centers [NOTU and COFTU] to merge into one so as to form a strong union representation and ensure that mushrooming unions amalgamate,” he said.

He added that NUPAWU wants investors and millers to acquire their own plantation land to prevent them from encroaching on traditional factory zones or diverting out-growers by offering higher prices.

“While this situation promotes high competition among the producers on one side, it creates room for theft of raw materials, high cost of production, low-quality products, low salaries and wages and evasion of taxes,” Mr Pajobo said.

The union also highlighted a range of challenges, including the lack of social security for workers in both formal and informal sectors, resulting in job losses, landlessness, displacement, a non-functioning Labour Consultative Council, and the absence of a minimum wage.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Peter Apollo Onzoma, the Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Relations at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, acknowledged the gaps in factory inspections, attributing them to logistical constraints.

“We have been having a problem with logistics to ensure adequate inspection, but they are trying to address it. Government has promised to provide the logistics required to increase our presence in the industries,” he said.

Mr Onzoma also noted the low percentage of workers contributing to social security services and said the ministry is working on a strategy to expand coverage.

“As a ministry, we are already developing a strategy on how to expand social security to all sectors including the formal sector,” he said.

Mr Moses Ogwok, the NUPAWU Chairperson, said the agricultural sector remains the most vulnerable, now facing newer threats such as climate change, automation, and artificial intelligence, all of which pose risks to union members.