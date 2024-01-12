Nurse arrested over death of two babies

A nurse attached to the maternity wing at Tororo District Referral Hospital has been arrested over allegations of abuse of office and negligence that reportedly led to the death of two babies at the facility last week.

The new-born babies allegedly died due to suffocation in an incubator in the Neonatal Unit after the nurse in question, who was supposed to be on duty, failed to turn up on the fateful day.

The nurse, identified as Justine Logose, was arrested on Wednesday during a crisis meeting summoned by the district security committee. The hospital medical superintendent, Dr Thomas Ochar, also attended the meeting.

Dr Ochar told the meeting that the absence of the officer from duty on January 1 and January 2, forced the babies to stay on oxygen for the whole day until they suffocated.

“The situation would have been handled if she had formally notified us about her absence from duty. However, she just called her colleagues on phone informing them that she had lost her former boyfriend and the colleagues did not take it seriously,’’ Dr Ochar said.

The Tororo District chairperson, Mr John Okeya, who chaired the meeting, said everything will be done to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of the babies at the facility.

“We ask police to handle the case with a lot of sensitivity so that it becomes a lesson to other officers who absent themselves,” he said.

Earlier, the arrested nurse said she had notified her supervisor about her being unwell after getting information that she had lost her boyfriend, whom she had a child with.

“I am also a human being. That day when I received the information about the death of my former boyfriend, I called my immediate supervisor, who is the in-charge maternity wing. I thought that was a normal procedure and that she was going to handle it with the top management,” Ms Logose said.

The district health officer, Dr Okoth Obbo, said patients have been accusing the medical workers at the hospital of arrogance, absenteeism and soliciting bribes, as well as charging exorbitant fees on preservation of dead bodies.

“Last week, I saved the life of one of my own relatives who came to claim that the doctors were demanding from him more than Shs300,000 for her wife to undergo caesarean operation. I called the officer on duty and that doctor ignored my call. If your boss can be treated like that, how can an ordinary person be treated,’’ he wondered, adding that action must be taken to deter such cases from happening again.

Mr John Opolot, another patient at the hospital, said investigation arms of the government should interest themselves into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“The situation at the hospital has been becoming quite worse and it just worsened the past festive season. Health workers, who are supposed to work on day shift only appear at 11am and disappear at 3pm, leaving the patients in the hands of interns and volunteering nurses,” he said.

Mr Noah Ukumu, the secretary for health and education in Tororo District, said there are existing gaps such as shortages of health workers that need to be fixed in most of the public health facilities if the government is to improve service delivery

However, Dr Augustine Ogutu, a staff representative, appealed to the district leadership to provide accommodation to the staff to support quick response to emergencies and also recruit more personnel to be stationed at every health centre IV in the district to save lives.